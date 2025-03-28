The Canadian flag in front of the Parliament in Ottawa. (archive image) Bild: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

The tariff dispute between the USA and Canada is also having an impact on the US population. Fewer and fewer Americans see the northern neighbor as a close ally.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The positive mood between the USA and Canada is diminishing.

Fewer and fewer Americans see the northern neighbor as a close ally.

The shift in opinion is particularly noticeable among Democrats. Show more

The erosion of relations between the USA and Canada is also reflected in the US population. Fewer and fewer Americans see the northern neighboring country as a close ally, according to a representative survey conducted by the AP news agency and the Norc research center. It is the latest sign that US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and his flirtation with taking over Canada are putting the two countries' close economic and military ties to the test.

The shift in opinion is particularly noticeable among Democrats, although Republicans are now also less inclined to view Canada as an ally. Before Trump's return to the White House, seven out of ten Democrats considered Canada and the USA to be close allies; now only around half of the Democrats surveyed hold this view. Among Republicans, the number of those who see it that way fell from 55 to 44 percent.

Although most respondents still consider relations between the two countries to be at least "friendly", only slightly fewer than half still see them as "close allies" - in an earlier survey from 2023, this figure was six in ten.

"He's turning everyone against us," lamented 73-year-old Lynn Huster, a Democrat from the state of Pennsylvania. She was dismayed by Trump's actions and how they had also strained relations with other allies.