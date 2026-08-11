A company car collided with a private jet at Milan-Linate Airport. No one was injured, but flight operations had to be suspended for about 40 minutes. Several scheduled flights had to be rerouted.

Here's what it's all about A Fiat Panda and a private jet collided on the tarmac at Milan-Linate Airport.

The jet was taxiing to the runway with air traffic control's permission when the service vehicle crossed its path.

The airport suspended operations for about 40 minutes and diverted two incoming flights. Summary created with

An unusual accident temporarily brought operations at Milan's Linate Airport to a standstill on Monday. A company vehicle belonging to an airport operator collided with a private jet on the tarmac.

Footage from a surveillance camera reportedly shows the private jet taxiing toward the runway with air traffic control clearance. A white Fiat Panda suddenly approaches from the left and apparently continues on without slowing down. Moments later, the two vehicles collide.

No one was injured in the accident. Nevertheless, flight operations had to be suspended for about 40 minutes.

Cause of the accident still unclear

According to initial assessments, the driver of the official vehicle could have seen the approaching private jet. An investigation is underway to determine why he did not stop in time.

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Among other things, investigators are examining whether a medical emergency or a distraction could have caused the accident. The possible use of a cell phone is also being considered as a possible cause. None of these theories has been confirmed so far.

Experts point out that the collision could have had much more serious consequences. If the car had arrived at the scene a few seconds earlier or collided with a larger aircraft, the consequences could have been much more severe.

Two scheduled flights rerouted

After the collision, emergency responders were dispatched. The accident site was examined, and airport operations were suspended during that time.

An Airbus A220 operated by the Italian airline ITA Airways had to divert to Bergamo. Air traffic control diverted an Airbus A321neo operated by the Dutch airline KLM to Milan-Malpensa Airport.

The Fast Confsal union sees the incident as yet another sign of safety problems on the tarmacs of Italian airports. According to the union, an accident involving a ground vehicle and an aircraft had already occurred in Naples just a few days earlier.