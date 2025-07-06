Flash flood in Texas: search for missing persons near Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls. Many of the children are still missing. Bild: Julio Cortez/AP/dpa

After the deadly flash flood in Texas, the US government is coming under heavy criticism for planned cuts to the weather service and problems with warning systems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The deadly flash flood in Texas has led to criticism of Trump's planned cuts to the NOAA weather service.

Staff shortages and a lack of technology exacerbated the flood warning situation.

The government announces modernizations, but concrete steps are still lacking. Show more

Following the deadly flash flood in Texas, the Trump administration is being criticized. This has been triggered by planned funding and staff cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which are responsible for weather forecasts and storm protection in the USA.

Back in May, five former NWS directors warned of the consequences of these budget cuts in a letter to President Trump, as "20 Minuten" writes. They emphasized that less money for the NOAA - which also includes the weather service - could jeopardize the accuracy of weather forecasts. In particular, close cooperation between all areas of NOAA is crucial for reliable warnings.

With its satellites and its research work, the organization provides important data on the formation and progression of storms. The development of modern instruments such as Doppler radar is also largely due to NOAA's work.

For 2026, the US government is planning to provide almost a third less money for NOAA. This could significantly affect weather research, the collection of weather data and the purchase of new weather satellites. According to a weather agency official, the cuts would even close all of NOAA's weather and climate research labs - including those working on better flash flood warnings.

"You were warned"

Many users also criticized Trump on Twitter. One user wrote: "I couldn't be angrier after seeing the Republicans in Texas blame the weather service for the unspeakable tragedy at the girls camp. You were warned something like this would happen if you fired everyone!"

I could not possibly be filled with more rage after seeing Texas Republicans blame the National Weather Service forecast for the unspeakable tragedy that hit the girls camp.



You were warned this would happen if you fired everyone! pic.twitter.com/CaD0ZxGWSS — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 5, 2025

Another user writes: "Texas officials are blaming the National Weather Service for not being prepared for the magnitude of the rain and deadly flooding that followed. You laid off 560 meteorologists so the rich could get their tax breaks. These deaths are clearly your fault."

Dear Donald Trump:



Texas officials are blaming the national weather Service for being unprepared for the enormity of the rain and deadly floods that followed. You fired 560 meteorologists so that the rich could get their tax breaks. These deaths are squarely on you.



Sara pic.twitter.com/ThoCpUnZpo — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) July 5, 2025

And yet another user writes: "I've shed so many tears over what's happening at Camp Mystic in Texas with the little girls missing after the flood. But I'm also angry - a righteous indignation - because the endless chaos and tragedy could have been avoided. You elected the wrong people."

I have cried so many tears over what is happening at Camp Mystic in Texas with the little girls who are missing after the flooding. But I’m also enraged - righteous indignation - because the never ending chaos and tragedy was preventable. You voted for the wrong people. — Brunette Bohemian (@Jane_Doe82) July 5, 2025

Key positions were vacant

In Kerr County, Texas, the situation came to a dramatic head: central positions in the local NWS office were unfilled and the county lacked its own flood warning system.

Particularly tragic: the most important position for crisis communication at the NWS headquarters in San Antonio-Austin, the so-called Warning Coordination Meteorologist, was not filled, according to CNN. This person is actually the direct contact person for the local emergency services.

Tom Fahy of the NWS employees' union confirms that this critical role was vacant - a result of early retirements by the Trump administration to streamline the state apparatus, as CNN further reports.

Although the NWS warned of a "life-threatening flash flood" as early as 1:14 a.m., it is unclear how many people the warning actually reached, writes "focus".

One of the reasons for this was a lack of staff and a lack of cooperation with the local authorities. A total of ten employees were missing from the affected offices in San Antonio and San Angelo - around a fifth of the staff, as "Texas Tribune" writes. Nevertheless, Greg Waller from the NWS West Gulf River Forecast Center emphasized that they were "adequately equipped".

Warning systems take center stage

The warning systems are now at the center of the debate. According to Kim Doster from the NWS, flood warnings were issued as early as the afternoon of July 3, with flash flood warnings following more than three hours in advance. Nevertheless, there is criticism of the warning management and the technical equipment, according to CNN.

The discussion is politically charged: US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defends the weather service, but admits that many would have liked more lead time and better warnings. Trump announced his intention to modernize the weather service's technology, but no concrete measures have yet been announced.