The battle over President Trump's tariffs is keeping the global economy on tenterhooks. The US government achieves a partial victory in court. The uncertainty for trading partners and consumers continues.

No time? blue News summarizes for you: On Wednesday, an international trade court in New York had declared almost all of the tariffs ordered by Trump, citing an emergency law, illegal.

The government immediately appealed to the next higher court. The competent appeals court in Washington overturned the New York judge's order on Thursday - for the time being.

The appeals court now wants to review the case and has asked all parties to submit further statements in June.

First, the White House sharply condemns the alleged "abuse of power" by US judges, then, in the event of success before the higher court, there is quick talk of a "major victory" for US President Donald Trump. The government has achieved a points victory in the legal dispute over the tariffs ordered by the Republican. However, a final decision on the matter is still pending and the dispute is likely to keep other judges busy.

What happened?

On Wednesday, an international trade court in New York declared almost all of the tariffs imposed by Trump unlawful, citing an emergency law. The court ordered that the additional duties on imports be "repealed and their application permanently prohibited". The decision was a major setback for Trump's aggressive trade policy - but lasted less than 24 hours.

The government immediately turned to the next higher court. The competent appeals court in Washingtonoverturned the New York judge's order on Thursday - for the time being. The appeals court now wants to review the case and has asked all parties to submit further statements in June.

What does the government say?

"This is a big victory for the president," Trump's economic advisor Kevin Hassett told US broadcaster Fox News. Hassett emphasized that the case was legally "airtight".

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the broadcaster: "The president absolutely has the right to set trade policy for the US."

What happens next in the legal dispute?

The Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on the merits. The government could win the case there, but it could also lose just as it did at first instance. Ultimately, the case could end up before the US Supreme Court. Trump is already talking about this. The president has shifted the majority of the nine judges far to the right during his first term of office due to several replacements. But even the conservative judges do not always rule in his favor.

Moreover, it is not the only ongoing legal dispute about Trump's tariffs. The government lost at a district court, also in the capital Washington, on Thursday. This decision is also likely to go to the next instance.

What alternatives does the US President have?

Trump could impose import duties on a different legal basis. Trump's spokeswoman indicated that this was an option. However, if he were to do so, it is likely that a lawsuit would be filed against it again. Congress could also be called in - but securing a majority there is a lengthier and more complex process.

What's actually going on with the tariffs?

Trump is a big fan of tariffs, as he was during his first term in office. According to the White House's legal interpretation, he can simply order them with his signature. If there is too much headwind, he sometimes revises or postpones his threatened tariffs, often simply by making an announcement on his Truth Social platform.

For him, the tariffs are in part just a negotiating tactic to negotiate the best possible "deal", i.e. to obtain concessions from trading partners.

What does this mean for Switzerland and other trading partners?

The uncertainty for trading partners, consumers and markets is likely to remain for the foreseeable future: Trump's tariffs could stand up in court, or he could announce new levies on imports based on a different legal basis. Companies value planning security - the back and forth over tariffs is rather poisonous for exporters.

Many trading partners targeted by Trump with new tariffs, including the European Union, are already negotiating with the US to avoid tariffs through new trade agreements. In the case of the EU, Trump recently suspended the threat of additional tariffs amounting to 50% of the value of imports until the beginning of July to allow more time for negotiations.

Which tariffs have been suspended and now reinstated?

The tariffs initially prohibited by the New York court include the punitive duties on imports that the Republican had imposed on what he called "Liberation Day" at the beginning of April. At the time, he ordered so-called reciprocal tariffs, which he justified with the trade deficit of the respective trading partner - but then temporarily suspended them again due to the downturn on the financial markets.

At the same time, he imposed universal tariffs of 10 percent on goods from almost all over the world. Certain tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China are also affected.

Not affected, however, are tariffs that the government has imposed on the basis of a different legal framework. These include Trump's tariffs on certain products such as steel, aluminum and cars, as well as levies on products such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, which the US government has threatened to impose. In doing so, Trump is invoking national security.

How did the government react?

Trump described the decision of the first instance as "so wrong and so political". He wrote on Truth Social: "Hopefully the Supreme Court will QUICKLY and FINALLY reverse this horrible decision that threatens the country." The president must have the power to impose tariffs, he emphasized.

His spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had previously stated that the judges had "shamelessly abused their judicial power to usurp President Trump's decision-making authority".