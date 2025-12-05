FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) presented Donald Trump with a gold medal, a certificate and the Peace Cup, a golden globe carried by several hands. Bild: Keystone

The new FIFA Peace Prize goes to Donald Trump. The award was only recently created - no football reference is necessary. Critics speak of a friendly service.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has honored US President Donald Trump with the new "Peace Prize" of football's world governing body as part of the World Cup draw.

Trump had shown "unwavering commitment to peace around the world", praised Infantino in Washington.

Trump spoke of one of the "greatest honors of my life". He emphasized that he had saved millions of lives in the Congo and ended or prevented wars in many other countries. Show more

It's not the Nobel Prize, but a FIFA award: Donald Trump (79) has received the new Peace Prize from football's world governing body. The US President was honored with the award recently initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the draw for the World Cup groups in Washington.

"This is your prize," said Infantino at the gala show at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, not far from Trump's official residence, the White House. "This prize is awarded annually to recognize a person who promotes a clear commitment to peace in the world."

Trump hung the gold medal around his own neck. "This is one of the greatest honors of my life," he said.

Premiere for FIFA prize

FIFA only launched the award at the beginning of November. In future, it will be awarded to people who have distinguished themselves through "extraordinary deeds for peace and unity in the world". The honorees do not have to have a connection to football.

Critics had accused Infantino of having created the award specifically for Trump. There was no transparent procedure, no nominees, no jury, and was apparently also new to the FIFA Council, said the director of Human Rights Watch, Minky Worden, at a press conference of various groups in Washington two days before the draw for the upcoming award.

Infantino had argued that Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. It is well known that the US president is claiming this incomparably more important honor for himself.

Close cooperation between Trump and Infantino

Trump and Infantino have maintained a close relationship for months in the preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The USA is the main host of the XXL tournament, hosting 76 matches. Mexico and Canada will each host 13 matches.

Infantino has been a guest at the White House several times. Trump is chairman of the American World Cup task force that he founded. The US President recently announced that he would prohibit matches from being held in US cities if they did not adhere to the security rules he had prescribed. Infantino would make such a historic change of venue for him, he assured.

Shortly before the draw, Trump backed away from this threat. "No, I don't want to do that." However, he assured that the problem would be solved if there was one. "I've proven that in Washington D.C. and everywhere else we've been, so we'll get a handle on it very easily," he said.

Infantino was the US president's guest at Trump's inauguration in January and at the Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit. Ending the war in Gaza is one of several peace-building measures that Trump claims for himself. His efforts to end the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine have not yet been successful.

At the Club World Cup in the summer, the Republican made headlines in the football world with an unusual appearance at Chelsea FC's award ceremony. Against all custom, Trump remained on the podium for the winner's photo with the players. Infantino gently pushed him out of focus.