Dramatic scenes in Washington state: A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet crashes into a forested area during a training flight. Cellphone videos capture the moment of impact.

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet crashed on Saturday afternoon near Rimrock Lake in Washington state. The fighter jet was on a routine training flight about 90 kilometers southeast of Seattle when the accident occurred. The pilot ejected safely and suffered only minor injuries.

Cause still unclear

A fire broke out in the forested area after the crash. Emergency responders deployed fire trucks and firefighting helicopters and were able to quickly contain the flames.

The reason for the fighter jet’s crash is not yet known. The U.S. Navy is investigating.

The video footage shows just how dramatic the final seconds before the crash were.

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