At an air show in Spain Fighter jet pilot almost crashes over beach - video shows extreme rescue operation

Nicole Agostini

29.7.2025

During an air show in the Spanish city of Gijón, pilot Botana performs a striking maneuver. It seems as if he is skillfully avoiding an accident, or is the elaborate maneuver intentional?

29.07.2025, 14:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At an air show in Gijón, Spain, a pilot in an F18 Superhornet is performing his aerial tricks.
  • Suddenly he makes a conspicuous maneuver and nobody knows why.
  • Was the pilot avoiding an accident or was the maneuver part of the show?
Show more

A small shock when a pilot in an F18 Superhornet jets over the beach near the Spanish city of Gijón and makes a conspicuous flight maneuver. Was it all intentional and part of the air show or did the pilot avoid an accident?

The eyewitnesses who filmed the event and shared it on social media are just as surprised.

