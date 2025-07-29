During an air show in the Spanish city of Gijón, pilot Botana performs a striking maneuver. It seems as if he is skillfully avoiding an accident, or is the elaborate maneuver intentional?

A small shock when a pilot in an F18 Superhornet jets over the beach near the Spanish city of Gijón and makes a conspicuous flight maneuver. Was it all intentional and part of the air show or did the pilot avoid an accident?

The eyewitnesses who filmed the event and shared it on social media are just as surprised.

