A state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet crashes and explodes during a training flight. The pilot is able to save himself at the last moment - the cause of the accident remains unclear.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An F-35 fighter jet crashed during a training flight at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

The pilot was able to eject and was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. The US Air Force is investigating the accident and assumes a technical defect. Show more

A pilot narrowly escapes death at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. On Tuesday, an accident involving an F-35 fighter jet occurred during a training flight. It plummeted into the air and exploded. The pilot was able to eject at the last second. He was taken to Bassett Army Hospital for medical examination, but is in a stable condition.

According to eyewitnesses and a video recording made by a base employee, the plane fell to the ground within the cordoned-off area of the military base. The crash was accompanied by a large explosion, which was captured on camera. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear, but it is suspected that a technical defect may have led to the incident.

One of the most expensive fighter jets in the world

The F-35 is considered to be one of the most expensive and technologically advanced fighter jets in the world. The unit price is around 90 million US dollars, although some variants can cost up to 110 million. The stealth-capable aircraft is designed for air superiority and precision attack missions.

Despite its state-of-the-art equipment, the F-35 series has repeatedly struggled with technical problems, which has led to several incidents in the past.

"Our people are our most valuable resource"

The US Air Force has launched a thorough investigation into the crash to determine the causes of the incident and minimize the risk of further incidents.

"Our people are our most valuable resource, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety," Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said in a statement. "The investigation will help reduce the likelihood of such incidents in the future."

The US Air Force now faces the challenge of addressing the repeated problems with the F-35. Given the high cost and importance of the aircraft to military air superiority, it will be critical to thoroughly investigate the causes of the technical failures and take appropriate action to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the aircraft.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.