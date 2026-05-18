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Accident in the video Fighter jets crash in mid-air and come down

Nicole Agostini

18.5.2026

A video shows how two US Navy EA-18 fighter jets collided during an air show on Sunday. The four pilots were able to eject in time to save themselves.

18.05.2026, 08:25

18.05.2026, 09:04

On Sunday, two US Navy EA-18 fighter jets collided during the "Gunfighter Skies Air Show" at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The show was immediately canceled.

The four crew members were able to eject and are safe and sound, say the authorities. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the moment of the collision and four parachutes used by the pilots to save themselves.

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