There are always incidents at the "corridas". (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Bullfighting is deeply rooted in Spain. Time and again, serious injuries and even fatal accidents occur. In Málaga, a bull attacks a man during unloading.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 51-year-old helper was killed while unloading a fighting bull in Spain.

The incident took place in the "Plaza de La Malagueta" arena shortly before a traditional bullfight.

The victim was the former matador Ricardo Ortiz, the organizers announced. Show more

A fighting bull has killed an employee of a bullfighting arena in Spain. A 51-year-old helper was attacked and gored by one of the bulls weighing up to 600 kilograms while unloading the animals in Málaga, according to the emergency services of the Andalusia region in the south of the country.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the "Plaza de La Malagueta" arena shortly before a traditional bullfight in honor of the painter Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), the so-called "Corrida Picassiana".

Rescue workers and police were alerted immediately, but were only able to determine the man's death, reported the Europa Press news agency and other Spanish media.

Victim used to be a matador

For the "Corrida Picassiana", the arena is decorated in the style of the works of the Malaga-born artist. The bullfighters' costumes are also based on Picasso's iconic motifs. According to the organizers, the "Corrida" will take place as planned on Saturday evening despite the accident.

The organizer announced that the victim was the former matador Ricardo Ortiz. Ortiz came from a family with a bullfighting tradition and had already ended his career as a matador more than two decades ago.

Bullfighting is considered a cultural tradition in Spain. Despite increasing criticism and a decline in spectator numbers over the years, around 1,000 to 1,500 major "corridas" continue to take place every year.