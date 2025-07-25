New fighting on the border between Thailand and Cambodia - Gallery The situation escalated on Thursday. Image: dpa The fighting continued on Friday morning. Image: dpa More than 100,000 people were brought to safety in Thailand. Image: dpa The refugees were accommodated in 300 evacuation centers. Image: dpa New fighting on the border between Thailand and Cambodia - Gallery The situation escalated on Thursday. Image: dpa The fighting continued on Friday morning. Image: dpa More than 100,000 people were brought to safety in Thailand. Image: dpa The refugees were accommodated in 300 evacuation centers. Image: dpa

Fighting continues on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. 100,000 people in the region have already had to be evacuated to safety. Now the UN Security Council is getting involved.

Firefights broke out again this morning on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. "Warning: clashes are currently taking place in several border areas," the Thai army announced on Facebook. The newspaper "Khaosod" quoted a military spokesperson as saying that Cambodia had been firing at Thailand with field artillery and BM-21 rockets at various border locations since 4 am. Thailand is reacting "accordingly", it said. People in the region in north-eastern Thailand were urged to avoid the area at all costs.

The conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors, which has been simmering for decades, escalated dangerously on Thursday. Following exchanges of fire on the border, the Thai military reportedly deployed fighter jets against Cambodian positions. Cambodia responded with artillery fire, including on residential areas.

100,000 residents on the run

According to the government in Bangkok, the death toll in Thailand has now risen to 15 - 14 civilians and one soldier. 46 people were injured, including 31 civilians. 100,000 residents from four provinces (Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buriram) were brought to safety in around 300 evacuation centers, according to the Ministry of Interior.

According to reports from the Thai military, at least 24 Cambodian soldiers are said to have been killed. The newspaper "Phnom Penh Post" wrote that a 70-year-old cleric was also killed in the bombing of a pagoda.

What is at stake?

The two countries are separated by a border more than 800 kilometers long, the course of which was determined during the colonial era. However, the governments in Bangkok and Phnom Penh interpret this border differently. At the center of the dispute is the Prasat Preah Vihear temple (presumably from the 10th to 12th century), which has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2008 and is claimed by both countries.

The controversial temple is said to have been damaged by the fighting: "The attacks, which included both artillery shelling and air strikes, have severely damaged the sacred site, which is of immense cultural, historical and spiritual significance to the Cambodian people," the Ministry of Culture in Cambodia announced.

Meanwhile, it was still unclear who started the fighting. Both sides accuse each other of opening fire. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had called on the UN Security Council on Thursday to urgently convene a meeting on the "unprovoked, deliberate and targeted attack on Cambodia". The UN body plans to meet on Friday evening (CEST) to discuss the issue.

USA and UN call for an end to the fighting

Meanwhile, the USA expressed its "deep concern" about the situation on the border. "We are particularly disturbed by reports of innocent civilian deaths," it said in a statement released by the US embassy in Bangkok. "We urge the immediate cessation of attacks, the protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution to the disputes."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the greatest possible restraint on both sides. The problems must be solved through dialog and in a spirit of good neighborliness. The Prime Minister of Malaysia, whose country is chairing the Southeast Asian community of states Asean this year, also called for immediate negotiations. Both countries are important members of the alliance. "Peace is the only option," he said.

The Federal Foreign Office adjusted its safety advice. "Travel to the border area with Cambodia is strongly discouraged," it says on its website. Further escalation cannot be ruled out.