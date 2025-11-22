The left-wing Democrat and the Republican presented a surprisingly harmonious picture. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

On Friday evening, US President Donald Trump and newly elected New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani met at the White House. Now the network is escalating completely.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first meeting between US President Donald Trump and incoming New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House was surprisingly harmonious.

Both emphasized that, despite existing differences of opinion, they share the common goal of serving New Yorkers.

The internet also loves the meeting between the two. There are already countless memes about it on social media. Show more

On Friday evening, US President Donald Trump and the newly elected mayor of New York held their first meeting at the White House - and surprisingly, the two got on extremely well.

Even US President Donald Trump was apparently unable to resist Zohran Mamdani's charm: The Republican seemed downright charmed by the future New York mayor, whom he had recently described as a "communist lunatic".

"You have a chance to do something great," Trump enthused, shaking Mamdani's hand repeatedly and praising his "incredible campaign against a lot of smart people". The meeting behind closed doors in the White House was "really good" and "very productive", the 79-year-old continued.

In front of the cameras, the Republican and the 34-year-old left-wing Democrat, who is calling for higher taxes for the rich and companies and has described Trump as a "fascist", presented a surprisingly harmonious picture. In his office, the Oval Office, Trump repeatedly nodded in agreement and smiled in Mamdani's direction while the latter stood next to him with folded hands - an appearance that was hardly reminiscent of the sharp campaign rhetoric of recent months.

The internet loves the meeting

The internet also loved the meeting between the two. Countless memes are currently circulating on social media. One user wrote on X: "Find someone who looks at you the way Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani". This is accompanied by a picture of the US President beaming at Mamdani:

Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/yEQ9GeE7QY — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 21, 2025

Responding to the post, one X user writes: "Bro doesn't even look at his wife or kids like that."

Bro doesn’t even look at his wife or children like this https://t.co/xrSqDpibM0 — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) November 21, 2025

Another user writes: "The Republicans after doing all this work to make Mamdani the bogeyman of the midterm elections and then seeing his press conference with Trump."

Republicans after doing all that work to make Mamdani the bogeyman in the midterms then watching his press conference with trump: pic.twitter.com/Nt0EN9rDbZ — Covie (@covie_93) November 21, 2025

Shortly before the meeting with Trump, Mamdani posted a selfie of himself on an airplane. "He knew he was going to go all out in this meeting, LMAOOOOOO," wrote another user.

He knew he was boutta cook in that meeting LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/0TEX8MQuKG — zay dante (@zaydante) November 21, 2025

Nobody would have expected such a peaceful meeting. After all, the Democrat had sharply attacked the US President during the election campaign and on election night. However, this no longer seemed to matter to Trump. He had already been called far worse than a "despot", joked the Republican in response to a corresponding question. "Maybe he'll change his mind once we've worked together."

Mamdani replied that the respective positions had been "very clearly explained" to each other. What he appreciated about Trump was that the meeting was not about the "numerous differences of opinion", but about the "common goal of serving New Yorkers".

Trump a fascist? Trump: "Can just say yes"

When the mayor-elect was asked whether he would continue to call Trump a fascist, he began to explain. But Trump interrupted him and said, while patting Mamdani's arm: "That's fine. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it."

Trump's Vice President JD Vance was thrilled with the response: "The President has a lot of good moments," he wrote on the X platform to a video clip of the exchange. "But this one is an absolute classic."

Concerns about ICE's actions: migration as a conflict issue

However, both politicians are likely to have been aware that there could still be clashes in the future. In New York, for example, there are concerns that Trump could order the deployment of the National Guard, as he has recently done in other cities, or support increased raids and arrests by the immigration authority ICE.

ICE is already causing fear among many migrants. On the evening of his election victory, Mamdani emphasized that New York would remain a city of immigrants. "To get to one of us, you have to get past all of us," he said towards Trump.

In the Oval Office, both sides assured each other that they wanted to pull together on security in the metropolis of millions. However, despite all the unity, it was precisely this issue that most clearly showed where the potential for conflict is likely to lie in the future: Trump repeatedly stamps migrants as criminals across the board and has also now declared that "known murderers and drug dealers" must be taken out of the city.

Mamdani, on the other hand, emphasized that his aim was to protect the people of New York. At the same time, many New Yorkers are unsettled by the actions of the federal authorities.