Turkish hotel in flames Fire at ski resort claims 10 lives

ai-scrape

21.1.2025 - 07:56

Ski resort fire claims at least 10 lives.
Ski resort fire claims at least 10 lives.
X / mrughah

Ten people died in a fire at a ski resort in Turkey, including two who jumped out of the building in panic.

21.01.2025, 07:56

21.01.2025, 07:57

A fire at a hotel in the Turkish ski resort of Kartalkaya claimed the lives of at least ten people on Tuesday. The fire broke out in the hotel's restaurant in the early hours of the morning, according to the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. A total of 32 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The disaster occurred in Bolu province when the fire engulfed the roof and upper floors of the hotel. Two of the victims lost their lives after jumping out of the building in panic, the governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state news agency Anadolu. There were 234 guests in the hotel at the time.

The scenes were broadcast on television, where it was possible to see how the flames engulfed the building. The emergency services responded quickly: 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control and treat the injured.