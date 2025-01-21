Fire at ski resort claims at least 10 lives. X / mrughah

66 people have been killed in a hotel fire in a Turkish ski resort. 51 others were injured, said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

A fire in a hotel in the Turkish ski resort of Kartalkaya claimed the lives of at least 66 people on Tuesday. The fire broke out in the hotel's restaurant in the early hours of the morning, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. A total of 32 51 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The disaster occurred in Bolu province when the fire engulfed the roof and upper floors of the hotel. Two of the victims lost their lives after jumping out of the building in panic, the governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state news agency Anadolu. There were 234 guests in the hotel at the time.

The scenes were broadcast on television, where it was possible to see how the flames engulfed the building. The emergency services responded quickly: 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control and treat the injured.