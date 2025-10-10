In Florida, firefighters had to use a crane to rescue an overweight man from his home - it was the only option in a medical emergency.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Firefighters in Florida had to use a crane to rescue a very overweight man from his second-floor apartment.

The man weighed around 272 kilograms and needed urgent medical assistance, which is why the crane was the only rescue option.

Such rescues are often necessary, as sudden movements can lead to life-threatening complications in immobile, overweight people. Show more

The rescue was spectacular, but medically necessary: Firefighters in the US state of Florida had to use a crane to get an overweight man out of his apartment. The man lives on the second floor and weighs 600 pounds, the equivalent of 272 kilograms, according to media reports.

The person needed medical assistance. To make this possible, the rescue by crane was the only way for the person to get out of the apartment.

Such operations are not uncommon

People who are severely overweight and immobile for long periods of time are at risk of life-threatening thromboses or other complications if they suddenly move.

In the video you can see the footage of the crane rescuing the man lying in bed from the second floor.

