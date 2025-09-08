The fire department has evacuated part of London's Heathrow Airport. The reason is presumably an incident involving hazardous materials. KEYSTONE

A terminal at the huge Heathrow Airport in West London is being evacuated. The fire department is talking about a possible dangerous goods accident.

There were major disruptions for travelers at London's major Heathrow Airport in the early evening. As the BBC reported, citing the fire department and the airport, Terminal 4 was evacuated due to a possible dangerous goods accident.

Sky News quoted a Heathrow spokesperson: "Check-in in Terminal 4 has been closed and evacuated." A number of emergency services are on site.

Flight operations at the airport's other terminals are expected to continue as normal. Flights to Europe as well as to more distant destinations depart from Terminal 4. Photos show a number of passengers waiting outside the terminal.