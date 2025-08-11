For days, a kilometer-long fire front has been eating its way through forests, vineyards and nature reserves on Mount Vesuvius. Emergency services are fighting tirelessly against the flames and strong winds are exacerbating the situation.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A kilometer-long fire front on Mount Vesuvius is destroying forests, world-famous vineyards and nature reserves.

Emergency services have been battling for days against the huge fire, which is being fanned further and further by the wind and heat.

Entire villages near Naples are under threat while the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Show more

Mount Vesuvius has been ablaze for days: A kilometer-long fire front is eating its way through forests, world-famous vineyards and protected nature. Villages near Naples fear for their homes as thick smoke drifts as far as Pompeii.

Hundreds of firefighters are fighting around the clock - but the wind and heat are causing the inferno to grow and grow.

Famous vineyards destroyed

The famous vineyards on the slopes of the volcano, which are considered the region's flagship, were hit particularly hard. The first areas are in ruins and the situation remains tense.

It is still unclear whether arson is behind the large fire - the investigation is ongoing. blue News shows you the latest pictures in the video.

