Flame inferno at Vesuvius Fire front reduces world-famous vineyards to ashes

Christian Thumshirn

11.8.2025

For days, a kilometer-long fire front has been eating its way through forests, vineyards and nature reserves on Mount Vesuvius. Emergency services are fighting tirelessly against the flames and strong winds are exacerbating the situation.

11.08.2025, 16:00

Mount Vesuvius has been ablaze for days: A kilometer-long fire front is eating its way through forests, world-famous vineyards and protected nature. Villages near Naples fear for their homes as thick smoke drifts as far as Pompeii.

Hundreds of firefighters are fighting around the clock - but the wind and heat are causing the inferno to grow and grow.

Famous vineyards destroyed

The famous vineyards on the slopes of the volcano, which are considered the region's flagship, were hit particularly hard. The first areas are in ruins and the situation remains tense.

It is still unclear whether arson is behind the large fire - the investigation is ongoing. blue News shows you the latest pictures in the video.

