The London Fire Brigade has been called out to a fire in the historic Somerset House building. Around 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed, the fire department said. They fought against flames on part of the roof. "The cause of the fire is not yet known."
Somerset House is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural center. It is located in the city center on the Thames. Among other things, it houses exhibition rooms.
