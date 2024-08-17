The historic Somerset House is one of London's most famous buildings and is now used as a cultural center. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Bild: dpa

The London Fire Brigade is battling a fire in the historic Somerset House. The emergency services are urging people to avoid the area around the cultural center in the city center due to heavy smoke.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire has broken out in the historic Somerset House building in London.

Firefighters are battling flames on part of the roof.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Show more

The London Fire Brigade has been called out to a fire in the historic Somerset House building. Around 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed, the fire department said. They fought against flames on part of the roof. "The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Somerset House is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural center. It is located in the city center on the Thames. Among other things, it houses exhibition rooms.

The TV station Sky News showed a video from social media showing smoke rising above the building. The BBC also reported that clouds of smoke could be seen from several streets away.

Emergency services urged people to avoid the area if possible due to the heavy smoke. Local businesses should close windows and doors, the London Ambulance Service wrote on the X platform.

