People leave the grounds of the COP30 world climate conference because of a fire. dpa

A moment of shock in Brazil: a fire breaks out on the grounds of the World Climate Conference. The organizers informed all delegates by e-mail to leave the premises.

A fire has broken out on the grounds of the World Climate Conference in Brazil. Reporters from the German Press Agency were able to see smoke rising from one of the large tents. Security forces told a dpa reporter that there were currently no injuries.

It was a small fire, security forces added. It had been extinguished. The organizers informed all delegates by e-mail to leave the area. There had been a fire in zone B of the site. Smelly smoke drifted towards the bus stops. Hundreds of people who had to leave the site waited outside the doors in the rain.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire. The World Climate Conference is due to end on schedule this Friday after two weeks of deliberations - if it is not extended by hours or days.