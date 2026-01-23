A firefighting helicopter with two people on board crashed near a large wildfire in the U.S. state of Utah. It remains unclear whether the occupants survived.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the German news agency DPA, in response to an inquiry, that according to preliminary findings, a Sikorsky S-64 helicopter crashed on Friday around 10 a.m. (local time) in the area around the small town of Richfield in the U.S. state of Utah. Such heavy-lift helicopters are capable of transporting water for firefighting.

In a post on the X platform, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) simply stated that it was investigating the crash. The U.S. Forest Service wrote on Facebook that emergency responders had been called to an accident involving a firefighting helicopter near the “Widemouth-2” fire within a national forest—the Fishlake National Forest. The fire has been burning for days in this central region of Utah in the southwestern United States.

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