A Boeing from Qatar could soon take off as Air Force One for US President Trump. The deal raises a lot of questions. Trump, on the other hand, simply wants to say "thank you" - and the Democrats are fuming.

Because Air Force One no longer meets current standards, US President Donald Trump ordered two new government aircraft from Boeing during his first term of office. However, these will not be ready in time - i.e. before the end of his second term of office.

Nevertheless, a new Air Force One is so important to Donald Trump that he now wants to accept a gift from Qatar: a Boeing 747-8 that is around ten years old. Corresponding media reports are currently causing quite a stir in Washington.

According to the White House and the US Department of Justice, the gift is legal and does not fall under "bribery". But whether Trump can really use the Boeing 747-8 as a government aircraft is another matter. According to current and former US military, defense and intelligence officials, Trump will probably have to waive existing security regulations in order to use the aircraft.

The Washington Post, citing flight data, reports that the Qatari jet was brought to San Antonio International Airport five weeks ago, suggesting that preparations may already be underway. But the president's jet has a number of security requirements that are top secret and could prove expensive and cumbersome.

"This is a flying, nuclear-hardened command post"

True to Trump's taste, the Qatari jet has two full bathrooms, nine lavatories, a master bedroom and a guest bedroom, several lounges, a private office and cream and tan leather seats on both decks. But his security people are worried about other things: upgrading the 13-year-old plane to Air Force One's current requirements would take years of work and billions of dollars, current and former US officials tell the Washington Post. Such a task could not possibly be completed before Trump leaves office.

"This is a flying, nuclear-hardened command post," says a former US official with knowledge of Air Force One operations. "It has to be secure on multiple levels. The Air Force would have to "tear up" and rebuild the Qatari aircraft, which has been flown for years in the service of other countries and individuals, to bring it up to speed.

Counterintelligence is also a problem, said former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. "We need to be sure no one has planted bugs on the plane," he said. High-end communications must be protected from jamming, cyberattacks and nuclear explosions, he said.

"Does this screw belong here?"

"You'd have to strip the plane down to its skeleton and put it back together," explained Mac Plihcik, a retired Secret Service agent who worked for President Barack Obama. "The security of every single component is a big deal."

Paul Eckloff, another former Secret Service agent who served as a supervisor during Trump's first term, said rigorous inspections are conducted after all presidential transportation vehicles leave the production line. The gift of an airplane from a foreign government would likely warrant an even more rigorous look, Eckloff said. "They're going to go through the thing inch by inch and ask, 'Does this nut belong here, does this bolt belong here?"'

Trump, however, can forgo that due diligence, Kendall says. "He's the commander-in-chief. The only way he can fly this plane while he's in office is if he waives a lot of these requirements."

Trump, meanwhile, can't stop raving: "You know, we have an Air Force One that's 40 years old. And when you look at that, compared to the new plane ... it's not even in the same league," Trump said, adding, "When you look at some of the Arab countries and the planes that they have parked next to the United States of America plane - it's like from another planet."

"Could be a stupid person"

As the New York Times writes, the plan is just another example of the shameless way in which Trump is gilding his presidency for himself and his family. For Trump could not only use the jet during his term of office, but it is expected that he will hand it over to his presidential foundation after he leaves the White House.

When asked whether Qatar was asking for anything in return, Trump only said that he very much appreciated this "great gesture" from Qatar. He was not someone who would turn down such an offer. "I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, no, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane. But I thought it was a great gesture," Trump said before the start of his Middle East trip.

Office with missile defense

Democrats, meanwhile, said the move was evidence that Trump was using the White House for personal financial gain. While working families are adjusting to a higher cost of living and empty shelves, Trump is "still focused on enriching himself and his billionaire supporters", the Democratic party headquarters wrote in an email to party supporters.

In contrast, the minority leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, reacted sarcastically: the gift from Qatar was "not just bribery, but first-class foreign influence peddling with more legroom".

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt nevertheless rejected suggestions that the Qataris wanted to persuade the USA to make concessions in return. "They know President Trump and know that he is only acting in the interests of the American public," emphasized Leavitt.

A Boeing 747-8 has a list price of more than 400 million US dollars (around 336 million Swiss francs) when new. The two current presidential aircraft have been in service since the 1990s. As a flying office, one aircraft and a similarly configured replacement aircraft are specially tailored to the needs of the US President. They have state-of-the-art communication technology and anti-missile devices on board and can be refueled in the air.

