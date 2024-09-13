8.00 a.m.

There is still no relief in sight in the flood and inundation areas in the Czech Republic. The flood wave on the Morava River reached Litovel, almost 200 kilometers east of Prague. Entire streets there were under water, as reported by the CTK agency. The authorities of the small town with just under 10,000 inhabitants appealed to the population not to obstruct the emergency services. "We expect the water level of the river to rise further in the next few hours", the mayor warned on social media.

The water levels also continued to rise in many other places. A danger level was declared for the area around the town of Frydlant in northern Bohemia. In Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz) on the Elbe, the highest flood alert level was now in force. In Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe) near the border with Saxony, further flood protection walls were to be erected during the course of the day to protect the city center and the Strekov (Schreckenstein) district. The Elbe was not expected to crest there until Wednesday at around 7.65 meters above sea level.

In the municipality of Troubky in the administrative region of Olomouc, there have been no major effects so far - contrary to fears. The Becva (Betschwa) did not overflow its banks for the time being. The town had become a symbol of the 1997 flood disaster in Moravia, when nine people died and 150 houses were devastated.

Further rain was expected throughout the Czech Republic on Monday, which could be heavy in the south.

In the heaviest storms for years, masses of water flowed through entire towns such as Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains and Krnov on the border with Poland at the weekend. In Jesenik, the emergency services had to rescue hundreds of people from the floods using boats and helicopters. After the water had drained away, landslides threatened in many places.