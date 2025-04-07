  1. Residential Customers
#04: Trump - that's not neutral First tearing the financial world into the abyss - and then golfing and collecting money

Philipp Dahm

7.4.2025

You have to hand it to Donald Trump: The man has nerve. First he swings the tariff hammer and sends the stock markets into a tailspin. Then he calmly plays golf and finds time to host two fundraisers.

07.04.2025, 17:42

07.04.2025, 17:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump's tariff announcements are bringing the global economy to the brink of recession.
  • What is astonishing is the program that Trump follows through with: He flies to Florida to play golf for four days.
  • In between, Trump collects a tidy sum at two fundraising galas at his own luxury club.
  • He only talks about the stock market on Truth Social and on Air Force One. Spoiler alert: it's not all that bad.
Show more

This is our new format

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we try to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and categorize it.
Show more

Trump - that's not neutral

