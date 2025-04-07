You have to hand it to Donald Trump: The man has nerve. First he swings the tariff hammer and sends the stock markets into a tailspin. Then he calmly plays golf and finds time to host two fundraisers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's tariff announcements are bringing the global economy to the brink of recession.

What is astonishing is the program that Trump follows through with: He flies to Florida to play golf for four days.

In between, Trump collects a tidy sum at two fundraising galas at his own luxury club.

He only talks about the stock market on Truth Social and on Air Force One. Spoiler alert: it's not all that bad. Show more