You have to hand it to Donald Trump: The man has nerve. First he swings the tariff hammer and sends the stock markets into a tailspin. Then he calmly plays golf and finds time to host two fundraisers.
- Donald Trump's tariff announcements are bringing the global economy to the brink of recession.
- What is astonishing is the program that Trump follows through with: He flies to Florida to play golf for four days.
- In between, Trump collects a tidy sum at two fundraising galas at his own luxury club.
- He only talks about the stock market on Truth Social and on Air Force One. Spoiler alert: it's not all that bad.
