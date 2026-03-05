211 passengers, a special flight and great relief on landing: Swiss special flight LX7043 is bringing Swiss nationals back to Zurich from Muscat in Oman. blue News was there on arrival in Kloten.

Carlotta Henggeler

The Swiss special flight from Muscat in Oman landed in Zurich at 14.37 on Thursday afternoon. There were 211 passengers on board - 206 adults and 5 babies.

Relatives are waiting for their loved ones at Zurich Airport. Tears flow on arrival. The relief is great. One woman tells blue News: "I've been in close contact with my daughter all week. Today she can finally go back and is no longer in danger. Her daughter went on a round trip through Oman. You can see more about the passengers in the video above.

No further special flights until March 10

On the one hand, the passengers are guests who already had a Swiss ticket and were unable to travel to Zurich due to the current situation. On the other hand, Swiss nationals who have registered with the FDFA with Oman as their destination received the details for the Swiss booking hotline for this flight.

Swiss is also suspending its flights to Dubai up to and including March 10 due to the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, according to the statement. Flights to Tel Aviv will be canceled until March 22. "The safety of the crews and passengers is our top priority at all times," it says. On this basis, the decision was made to continue to cancel the flights.