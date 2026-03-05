  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss passengers back from Oman "First I'm going to sleep - it wasn't the most relaxing of vacations"

Samuel Walder

5.3.2026

211 passengers, a special flight and great relief on landing: Swiss special flight LX7043 is bringing Swiss nationals back to Zurich from Muscat in Oman. blue News was there on arrival in Kloten.

05.03.2026, 17:22

05.03.2026, 17:29

The Swiss special flight from Muscat in Oman landed in Zurich at 14.37 on Thursday afternoon. There were 211 passengers on board - 206 adults and 5 babies.

Relatives are waiting for their loved ones at Zurich Airport. Tears flow on arrival. The relief is great. One woman tells blue News: "I've been in close contact with my daughter all week. Today she can finally go back and is no longer in danger. Her daughter went on a round trip through Oman. You can see more about the passengers in the video above.

No further special flights until March 10

On the one hand, the passengers are guests who already had a Swiss ticket and were unable to travel to Zurich due to the current situation. On the other hand, Swiss nationals who have registered with the FDFA with Oman as their destination received the details for the Swiss booking hotline for this flight.

Attack on Iran. US government denies reports of arming Kurds +++ Major attack on Tehran - videos show violent detonations

Attack on IranUS government denies reports of arming Kurds +++ Major attack on Tehran - videos show violent detonations

Swiss is also suspending its flights to Dubai up to and including March 10 due to the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, according to the statement. Flights to Tel Aviv will be canceled until March 22. "The safety of the crews and passengers is our top priority at all times," it says. On this basis, the decision was made to continue to cancel the flights.

More from the department

Ukraine. Zelenskyi threatens Orban with Ukrainian soldiers

UkraineZelenskyi threatens Orban with Ukrainian soldiers

"No to war"This is the Spanish anti-Trump who stands alone against the US president

Politics. Iranian media report explosions in Tehran

PoliticsIranian media report explosions in Tehran