Separated from their families and partners, chained up, tortured: the last reports from the hostages in Gaza give an idea of what the 20 men still alive have been through. Their fates move the country.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hamas has published a list of 20 living hostages who are to be released from today.

Among the abductees are several German-Israelis who were kidnapped in the attack on October 7, 2023.

Former hostages report torture, hunger and inhumane prison conditions. Show more

As part of the agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war, all hostages abducted by Islamists in the Gaza Strip are to be released shortly. Hamas published a list of names of 20 living hostages this morning. The military arm of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, had "decided to release the following living Zionist prisoners", read the headline of the list published on Telegram. The names of those to be released correspond to those known so far.

The hostages were held in cruel conditions: Released hostages reported torture and other severe mistreatment, starvation and terrible hygienic conditions. Who are the men who were abducted on October 7, 2023 when Islamist terrorists attacked Israel?

Gali and Ziv Berman

Gali and Ziv Berman: The first photo in freedom. Screenshot X

The two 28-year-old twin brothers, who are also German citizens, were abducted from an Israeli border town. They are said to have been held separately.

Alon Ohel

Alon Ohel talks to an Israeli soldier after his return. Screenshot X

The German-Israeli fell into the hands of terrorists after escaping from the Nova Festival to a safe house. He was injured and may have gone blind in one eye. The 24-year-old pianist is said to have been chained up as a hostage.

Matan Zangauker

While his partner, who was also kidnapped, has already been released, the 25-year-old is still being held hostage. His mother is one of the best-known hostage relatives and a fierce critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Ariel and David Cunio

Ariel (28) and David Cunio (35) were kidnapped together with other relatives, including the now five-year-old daughters of the older of the two. All but the brothers were released. Well-known German actors drew attention to the fate of David Cunio at this year's Berlinale. The actor had been represented with a film at the Berlinale in 2013.

Omri Miran

Omri Miran, now 48, from the border town of Nahal Oz, was reportedly abducted in front of his children. In addition to his wife, his two young daughters have been hoping "with all their hearts" to be able to embrace their father again, according to the family.

Eitan Horn

The Israeli (39) was visiting his older brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of the Hamas massacre. The two men, who are considered big football fans, were abducted. Iair Horn was released at the beginning of the year.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Guy Gilboa-Dalal has also been released. Screenshot X

The now 24-year-old was abducted from the Nova Festival together with his best friend Eviatar David. At the beginning of the year, Hamas released footage showing them both watching the release of other hostages and desperately pleading with the Israeli government to secure their release.

Eviatar David

The Israeli is Guy Gilboa-Dalal's best friend. In the summer, Hamas once again published an atrocity video showing the 24-year-old emaciated to the bone in a narrow tunnel. According to reports, he dug his own grave in the process.

Avinatan Or

Avinatan Or, now 32, was also kidnapped from the Nova Festival - together with his girlfriend Noa Argamani. Israel's army freed Argamani last summer.

Bar Kuperstein

Bar Kuperstein (23) worked as a security guard at the Nova Festival. Relatives told the media that he had helped others there to get to safety from the terrorists before he himself fell into their hands.

Eitan Mor

Eitan Mor has been reunited with his parents, as this picture shows. Screenshot X

The 25-year-old Israeli was also in charge of security at the desert party and reportedly looked after injured festival-goers. In the past, his parents have spoken out against exchanging the hostages for Palestinians convicted of terrorism.

Rome Braslavski

According to the media, the German-Israeli was also employed as a guard at the festival and tried to rescue people on site. A propaganda video released by the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) a few months ago showed the 21-year-old looking haggard and pale.

Josef-Chaim Ohana

According to reports, 25-year-old Josef-Chaim Ohana also helped visitors to the music event during the massacre at the festival. In a video published by Hamas in May of this year, he said: "A whole country wants this nightmare to end."

Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot (36), father of a young boy, also worked at the Nova party. In a Hamas propaganda video published in May, Josef-Chaim Ohana said of Bohbot, who appeared emaciated and apathetic, that he had tried to harm himself several times.

Nimrod Cohen

The young soldier was reportedly on guard duty near the Gaza Strip as part of his military service at the time of the massacre. According to the media, a released hostage is said to have told his parents that the now 21-year-old loved them and that they should not worry about him.

Maxim Herkin

Max Herkin (37), who was also kidnapped from the Nova Festival, is originally from Ukraine and has a young daughter. In a video published by Hamas in the summer, he said that the hostages no longer felt like human beings.

Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest a few minutes after his arrival in Israel. Screenshot X

According to Israeli media, the Israeli soldier was kidnapped from a burning tank. The now 22-year-old was reportedly chained up and beaten.

Segev Kalfon

The Israeli was abducted when he tried to escape from the Nova Festival. In February, released abductees reported on their time with him - this was the first sign of life that Kalfon's family received from the 27-year-old.