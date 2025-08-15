Building a new life in Tbilisi: Natalia, Ruslan and Viktor (from left to right) blue News

Thousands of Russians have fled their country since the outbreak of war. They are afraid of repression - or have even experienced it themselves. Many are building a new life abroad. A report from Tbilisi.

Sven Ziegler

A backyard in the middle of Tbilisi, right next to a noisy street. For people who wanted to stay under the radar for years, it is an unusual meeting place right in the center of the Georgian capital. A small café bar, five tables in the courtyard, the leaves of an old tree provide shade on this warm day.

Natalia enters the outdoor café first. Without hesitation, she heads for the last free table. She sits down and spreads out her documents. She doesn't want any coffee, and thankfully declines the water. She seems determined to speak today. The young woman from Kamchatka, a city in eastern Russia, fled the country in 2022.

"My partner and I quickly decided to flee to Georgia after the war broke out," she tells blue News. "After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it became very unsafe in Russia. There was a mobilization in September 2022. It became very dangerous for my partner - we had to assume that he would be drafted into the army at any time."

Natalia speaks quietly, with a clear voice. It is the story of an escape into the unknown. Two expensive plane tickets from Moscow to Tbilisi had to suffice, more planning was not possible. "At first it was shock, then panic, then depression - very severe. Migration is not stress, migration is traumatization," she says.

They sold their apartment in Moscow before they left. What remained was Natalia's sister, who has since finished her studies - and whose name should not appear in this text. "It's a quiet protest that I'm not telling my story here," says Natalia. "If you speak openly, there's a very good chance you'll go to prison." Even relatives are not protected in Russia and have to protect themselves from repression because of their family's actions.

Everyday life is characterized by silent consensus

Viktor is also familiar with the feeling that everything falls apart as soon as you speak out. The 38-year-old was born in Kiev but lived in Moscow for ten years. "That was the beginning of the end," he says of the moment when Vladimir Putin recognized the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. "I should have left earlier - but I had become a father, corona had blocked everything. Then I just stayed."

His everyday life was characterized by a silent consensus: "In Russia, as long as you keep your mouth shut, they leave you alone." Anyone who spoke anyway risked a visit. Right after the war began, Viktor recounts, the police rang the doorbell of Ukrainian neighbors - a "control visit". "If you speak - even quietly - the police may suddenly turn up at your door. Just to show 'we're watching you'."

At the beginning of 2022, Viktor left the city and traveled to Georgia with his family. The cloak of silence weighed too heavily on his shoulders. He can do his job as a copywriter online, his income has shrunk, but Tbilisi offers security for the time being.

Ruslan, 35 years old, was also looking for security. He has Palestinian, Ukrainian and Finnish roots. Ruslan ran Russia's largest LGBT organization, coordinated Pride weeks and helped queer people escape from Chechnya. "In December 2021, my organizations were classified as 'foreign agents'," he says matter-of-factly. "Foreign agents", as Russia likes to call unwanted organizations or individuals, have to fear for their safety in the country and are sometimes threatened with life and limb. Ruslan is no exception. Partners abroad advised him to leave the country immediately; Georgia seemed accessible. "And then the war started."

Many colleagues stayed behind - less out of conviction than due to a lack of visas. "They only have the option of going to Georgia, Serbia or Argentina," explains Ruslan. He has been receiving threats ever since an online medium close to the Russian state published his whereabouts. Every time he returns from a business trip to the Georgian border, he thinks about how he will react if the officials won't let him back in, he says.

A group to help

Natalia, Ruslan and Viktor are three of many others who share the same fate. They talk about how many Russian refugees try to deal with their problems on their own. They don't talk to anyone about what they have experienced and often have problems.

But Natalia wants to talk. She founds a self-help group in Tbilisi. Every week, Russian refugees meet to talk about what happened, to process their experiences and to share them with each other. Natalia describes her goal simply: "After participating in the group, the fear is reduced and there is a feeling of support. Nobody should feel like they have to deal with the experience alone."

Viktor joined the self-help group when depression threatened to overwhelm him: "I was strong for two years, but I always realized that I wasn't actually well. Then I found the group." He speaks of a "mental connection" at the end of each session. Ruslan, in turn, speaks of the need to "find people who have the same problems".

Sometimes the war shows its fault lines here too. Natalia remembers the visit of a Ukrainian participant: when asked what she missed from Russia, some raved about ice cream or the great stores in Moscow. It was obvious that the Ukrainian didn't like that - she was basically of the opinion that everything is bad in Russia. But it's not quite that simple," says Natalia.

A return is difficult to imagine

Shopping streets, ice cream parlors - can they imagine returning? Viktor shakes his head: "I can't imagine living with people who have been through this war." Ruslan continues to dream of St. Petersburg, but he knows that a trial for "extremism" awaits him there. Natalia is building a new life in Tbilisi.

The sun is high in the sky and Ruslan, Natalia and Viktor tell their story for two hours. Then life goes on. Viktor has to pick up his son from his vacation trip, Ruslan and Natalia have appointments.

They will meet again, next week, in the self-help group. They will sit in their chairs and talk to each other. And give space to the stories that can't be told anywhere else.