A massive labor dispute is brewing in the Swiss construction industry. Almost 90 percent of construction workers are in favor of a strike.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost 90 percent of construction workers surveyed are in favor of strike action.

Negotiations on more family-friendly working conditions and better compensation have so far been unsuccessful.

The first days of protest will begin on October 20, and if no agreement is reached by the end of the year, the construction industry could be without a contract from 2026. Show more

According to the trade unions, the construction industry is heading for a tough labor dispute. Despite several rounds of negotiations on the new national collective agreement, no agreement is in sight. In a survey, almost 90 percent of construction workers were in favor of a strike.

Construction workers' patience has run out, according to a statement issued by the Unia and Syna unions on Thursday. 20,000 construction workers took part in a nationwide strike ballot. 89.7 percent of them voted in favor of a strike if the construction industry continues to refuse family-friendly working hours. Protest days would begin as early as next week.

According to the unions, the master builders have presented a new national collective agreement (LMV) with "massive deteriorations". If the head of the master builders' association has its way, construction workers will have even longer working days in future - with less pay: "up to 50 hours per week, more than twice as much overtime at lower pay, work on call and the abolition of the general wage supplement of 25 percent for Saturday work". In addition, long-serving construction workers over the age of 55 should be able to be dismissed more quickly.

Construction workers in several regions of Switzerland are planning to strike on protest days. Symbolbild: Keystone

At the fourth round of negotiations, the master builders "went one better": for trained construction workers, the minimum wage should be reduced by up to 25 percent for five years after completing their apprenticeship.

More family-friendly working hours

However, without a willingness to negotiate on the part of master builders and more family-friendly working hours, the industry's staffing crisis will worsen. According to the unions, a solution is also needed for travel time that complies with labor law. However, the master builders' association is currently refusing to do so.

According to the unions, thousands of bricklayers and foremen are missing. In addition, every second bricklayer leaves the industry in the course of their career, many of them in the first few years after their apprenticeship. The main reason for the staffing crisis is the long working days and the lack of family-friendly working models. Paid breaks and compensation for travel time from the company to the construction site are further demands of the unions.

A round of negotiations is pending

The first days of protest are due to begin next week. Construction workers in Ticino, for example, will strike on October 20. Other regions will follow in the weeks thereafter: Bern on October 31 and French-speaking Switzerland on November 3 and 4. On November 7, there will be protest days in north-western Switzerland and on November 14 in Zurich and other parts of German-speaking Switzerland.

The national collective agreement in the construction industry has been in place since January 1, 2023 and expires at the end of this year. It regulates the wages and working conditions of around 80,000 construction workers. Unia and Syna are negotiating on behalf of the construction workers, while the master builders are negotiating on behalf of the employers.

The fourth of five agreed negotiation rounds took place on Tuesday. The last planned round of negotiations will take place on October 28. According to the press release, the master builders' association has rejected several proposals from the unions to set further negotiation dates.

If the negotiating partners are unable to reach an agreement by the end of the year, there will be no contract from 2026.