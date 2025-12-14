PD

Beatrice Keul made headlines a year ago when she accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse. Now she reveals that Jeffrey Epstein also wanted to make her his "prey".

A former Miss Switzerland finalist was harassed by the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at a beauty pageant in 1993, according to her own account in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. "Epstein was on the hunt and I was supposed to be his prey," says Beatrice Keul. "If I had gone with him, I would probably have been abused."

The meeting took place in New York: "Epstein introduced himself to me as 'Donald Trump's best friend' on the sidelines of the competition," the now 55-year-old tells the newspaper.

A year ago, Keul accused the current US president of sexual harassment. "First the sexual assault by Donald Trump, and then Jeffrey Epstein wouldn't let go of me - it was like a horror show," the former Vice Miss Switzerland repeats.

On the same occasion, Epstein invited her to a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. When the Swiss woman turned him down, Epstein became pushy. He also wanted to set her up with the fallen Royal Andrew, she continued: "Epstein told me I had the 'caliber for this league' to be set up with the prince."

US authorities take UBS and Julius Baer to task

Her story is representative of a time in which powerful men used the modeling business as a hunting ground, wrote the "NZZ am Sonntag". Switzerland was a hub in this global system: Epstein reportedly told Keul that he often traveled to Geneva to "visit his money.

«I'll take care of you.» Jeffrey Epstein zur 23-jährigen Beatrice Keul 1993 in New York.

The US Senate Finance Committee is now investigating the Swiss banks UBS and Julius Baer, among others, in the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. The two banks are listed in a bill that is currently being discussed in the Senate committee.

The law would oblige the US government to hand over all "suspicious activity reports" on Epstein and his accomplices from any associated companies and banks. However, it is unclear whether the commission has any concrete information on the two banks. UBS and Julius Baer did not comment on the matter, according to the NZZ am Sonntag.