The US government has little mercy for refugees - with one conspicuous exception: white South Africans. The first group has now arrived in the USA on a charter flight. Trump provides a controversial justification.

The US government is taking a tough line on refugees.

However, it is generous with white South Africans.

The first group has now arrived in the USA on a charter flight.

From there, they will travel on to different states where they will settle.

The government of US President Donald Trump promises them rapid naturalization.

Shortly before their arrival, Trump had spoken of a "genocide" of white farmers in South Africa - spreading a far-right conspiracy myth.

South Africa's government is outraged. Show more

The first group of white South Africans to be granted refugee status by the US government has arrived in the American capital, Washington. From there, they will travel on to various states where they will settle, according to several US media outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The 50 or so men, women and children departed from Johannesburg airport in South Africa on Sunday evening. The government of US President Donald Trump promises them rapid naturalization. Shortly before their arrival, Trump had spoken of a "genocide" of white farmers in South Africa. He accused the media of concealing the violence.

Right-wing conspiracy myth

Experts disagree with Trump's account, with which he is adopting a conspiracy myth of alleged "white genocide" that is widespread in right-wing extremist circles. It is true that there is violent crime in South Africa, which also affects farmers - but across all population groups. According to South African media scholar Nicky Falkof, the myth deliberately taps into the deep-seated fears of many white people - for example of being disadvantaged or repressed - and at the same time unjustly portrays them as particularly threatened victims.

Trump made the skin color of farmers an explicit topic, but at the same time declared: "I don't care if they're white or black."

Contrast with restrictive US refugee policy

Washington announced in February that it would grant refugee status to white South Africans, citing racial discrimination and violence. The move contrasts with Trump's restrictive refugee policy towards people from other regions of the world.

Trump accuses the South African government of discriminating against white minorities, particularly Afrikaners. The latter were in power during South Africa's racist apartheid era (1948-1994), during which the country's black majority was systematically discriminated against. Trump was particularly critical of a new land expropriation law that allegedly targets white farmers in South Africa.

Law is intended to compensate for historical injustice

The law allows land to be expropriated in the public interest to compensate for injustices that occurred during apartheid. At that time, land was systematically distributed unequally along ethnic lines, especially to white South Africans. The law provides for compensation payments for landowners. Accordingly, expropriations may only take place if previous acquisition negotiations have been unsuccessful. The law has not yet been applied.

Washington had already frozen aid to South Africa at the beginning of February because of the law. In response, South Africa accused the USA of "a campaign of disinformation and propaganda".