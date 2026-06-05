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After drone attack Five Azerbaijani sailors dead

SDA

5.6.2026 - 13:37

ARCHIVE - View over Azneft Square near the old town of Baku to the three Flame Towers. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa
ARCHIVE - View over Azneft Square near the old town of Baku to the three Flame Towers. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa
Keystone

Citing Russian information, the Foreign Ministry in Azerbaijan has reported the deaths of five compatriots following a drone attack on cargo ships in the Sea of Azov.

Keystone-SDA

05.06.2026, 13:37

05.06.2026, 14:14

Three other Azerbaijanis were injured, according to the statement. Moscow had informed Baku about the attack. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not provide any information on the origin of the drones.

According to the statement, the ships were not owned by the state of Azerbaijan. A total of 25 citizens of the country were on board. Several employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia were on their way to the scene of the incident.

Late on Thursday evening, the authorities triggered a drone alert in the southern Russian city of Taganrog.

Ukraine repeatedly targets the south of Russia with its drone attacks. Kiev's military is targeting refineries, pumping stations and ports in the Azov and Black Seas that are important for the export of Russian oil. The aim of such attacks is to disrupt the supply of fuel for the Russian army and make it more difficult for the Kremlin to finance the war. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.

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