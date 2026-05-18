Police are searching for the suspected gunman in the shooting attack at a mosque in San Diego. Bild: Gregory Bull/AP/dpa

Tragic incident in the US metropolis of San Diego: several people were killed in a shooting attack outside a mosque.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several people were killed in a shooting attack in San Diego on Monday.

A large police force was deployed at the Islamic Center of the US metropolis.

No further details are yet known about the shooter. Show more

Three people have been killed in an attack on a large Islamic center in San Diego. Two suspected attackers were found dead in a car in the parking lot, said police chief Scott Wahl. The authorities currently assume that the suspects, aged 17 and 19, took their own lives. The center includes a mosque and a school. Helicopter footage showed children being led out of the building.

According to the police, one of those killed was a security guard at the center. According to media reports, the other two were employees. As it was a religious institution, the police consider the attack to be a hate crime until further notice, said Wahl. For this reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had also been called in.

The police had responded with a massive operation to reports of a shooter at the center, which also includes a school in addition to the mosque. A witness told CBS News that he heard around 30 shots and called the police.

The surrounding streets and an adjacent highway were blocked by dozens of police vehicles. Police set up a staging area for family members.