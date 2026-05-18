  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US police informed Five dead after shooting incident at mosque in San Diego

Julian Weinberger

18.5.2026

Police are searching for the suspected gunman in the shooting attack at a mosque in San Diego.
Police are searching for the suspected gunman in the shooting attack at a mosque in San Diego.
Bild: Gregory Bull/AP/dpa

Tragic incident in the US metropolis of San Diego: several people were killed in a shooting attack outside a mosque.

18.05.2026, 23:18

18.05.2026, 23:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Several people were killed in a shooting attack in San Diego on Monday.
  • A large police force was deployed at the Islamic Center of the US metropolis.
  • No further details are yet known about the shooter.
Show more

Three people have been killed in an attack on a large Islamic center in San Diego. Two suspected attackers were found dead in a car in the parking lot, said police chief Scott Wahl. The authorities currently assume that the suspects, aged 17 and 19, took their own lives. The center includes a mosque and a school. Helicopter footage showed children being led out of the building.

According to the police, one of those killed was a security guard at the center. According to media reports, the other two were employees. As it was a religious institution, the police consider the attack to be a hate crime until further notice, said Wahl. For this reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had also been called in.

The police had responded with a massive operation to reports of a shooter at the center, which also includes a school in addition to the mosque. A witness told CBS News that he heard around 30 shots and called the police.

The surrounding streets and an adjacent highway were blocked by dozens of police vehicles. Police set up a staging area for family members.

More on the topic

"Was that planned?"Trump assassination sparks wild theories - 4 are particularly crazy

US gun policy after attack. Deadly violence at schools - and Trump cuts funding for prevention

US gun policy after attackDeadly violence at schools - and Trump cuts funding for prevention

Shots fired at Trump dinner. This is what is known about the shooter - video shows Trump's evacuation

Shots fired at Trump dinnerThis is what is known about the shooter - video shows Trump's evacuation