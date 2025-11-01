Five Germans have died in an avalanche in the Ortler mountains in South Tyrol. (Archive picture handout) dpa

In the Ortler mountains, a snow slab takes seven mountaineers with it. Three have already been rescued dead. According to the rescuers, there is no hope for two more. Two survive.

According to the mountain rescue service, an avalanche fell near the 3345-metre-high Vertainspitze.

According to the Italian mountain rescue service, five German mountaineers have died in an avalanche accident in South Tyrol. The holidaymakers were caught up in the snow avalanche while climbing the more than 3,500-metre-high Vertainspitze in the Ortler mountains.

Two men and one woman have already been rescued dead. Two other Germans who are still missing are also "certainly" dead, said a spokesman. The search had to be interrupted in the evening due to darkness.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on the north face below the summit at an altitude of around 3,200 meters. According to the latest information from the mountain rescue service, the Germans were there in three groups: one group of three and two groups of two. Two men aged 50 survived the accident, said Olaf Reinstadler, spokesman for the Sulden mountain rescue service, to the German Press Agency in the evening. These two had also raised the alarm.

According to the mountain rescue spokesman, there was no particularly high avalanche risk on Saturday. The avalanche may have come loose as a result of heavy drifts because the newly fallen snow was not yet sufficiently connected to the ground.

South Tyrol is one of the most popular regions in Italy among German holidaymakers. The highest mountain in the region is the Ortler at 3905 meters. In addition to the mountain rescue service, the Italian financial police and the fire department were also involved in the rescue work.