ARCHIVE - Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Edschehi takes part in a ceremony in Palestine Square in Tehran. Photo: Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Keystone

The Iranian judiciary continues its hard line: Several people are executed within a few days. Officially, it is a case of espionage and protests - critics speak of intimidation.

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Five more people have been executed in quick succession in Iran. Three men were executed in the early morning in connection with the mass protests in January, reported the Misan news agency, which is associated with the Iranian judiciary.

The men were accused of taking part in protests in the city of Mashad in the north-east of the country and of being involved in a conspiracy with links to Israel.

Iran had only executed two men on Saturday. The Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences for spying for Israel and cooperating with the Israeli secret service, Misan also reported. The men had passed on confidential information.

Extreme severity against critics

Since the start of the war, Iran's judiciary has taken extremely harsh action against critics. Since then, several men have already been executed for alleged espionage for Israel.

Human rights groups have long criticized the use of the death penalty in Iran. They accuse the authorities of using executions primarily as a means of intimidation. According to the human rights network HRANA, more than 2,000 people were executed last year - the highest number in decades.