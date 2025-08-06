The approach to Fort Stewart. Bild: KEYSTONE

Five soldiers have been shot at a US military base in the state of Georgia. The suspect has been arrested.

Five soldiers have been shot at the US military base Fort Stewart in the state of Georgia.

The suspect was apprehended after around 40 minutes

The injured were taken to hospitals; no details were given about the severity of the injuries. Show more

At least five soldiers were shot at a US military base in the state of Georgia on Wednesday. The suspect has been apprehended, the Fort Stewart command announced on its Facebook page. The injured were treated on site and taken to hospitals. A spokeswoman for a clinic in nearby Savannah said she could not comment on the severity of the injuries. It was initially unclear what triggered the attack.

The military area in south-east Georgia was partially cordoned off after someone opened fire at the headquarters of a combat brigade this morning (local time). Around 40 minutes after emergency services were sent to the area, the suspect was captured, according to the military.

Access roads and schools sealed off

On Facebook, all people in the cordoned-off area of Fort Stewart were asked to stay indoors for an hour and to lock windows and doors. All access roads to the base were closed, as were the three schools with almost 1,400 students on the base.

Fort Stewart is located about 65 kilometers southwest of Savannah and is the largest army post east of the Mississippi. It is home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division and their dependents.

Shots fired repeatedly at bases

In recent years, there have been repeated shootings at military bases in the USA. One of the most victimized incidents occurred in 2009 at Fort Hood in Texas, where a psychiatrist working for the US Army shot and killed 13 people.

In 2013, a former Marine reservist killed 12 people in Washington before being shot himself in a firefight. In 2014, again at Fort Hood, a soldier shot three comrades before taking his own life. In 2019, a student pilot opened fire at a training facility in Pensacola, killing three people.