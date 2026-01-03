Five things you should know about Venezuela - Gallery Despite rich natural resources such as oil, gold and rare earths, Venezuela is a country of abject poverty. (archive picture) Image: dpa Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize. Image: dpa Venezuela has been ruled by the authoritarian left-wing politician Nicolás Maduro since 2013. Image: dpa US soldiers storm a Venezuelan oil tanker. Image: dpa Abject poverty prevails in Venezuela. (archive image) Image: dpa Five things you should know about Venezuela - Gallery Despite rich natural resources such as oil, gold and rare earths, Venezuela is a country of abject poverty. (archive picture) Image: dpa Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize. Image: dpa Venezuela has been ruled by the authoritarian left-wing politician Nicolás Maduro since 2013. Image: dpa US soldiers storm a Venezuelan oil tanker. Image: dpa Abject poverty prevails in Venezuela. (archive image) Image: dpa

The dispute between Washington and Caracas is escalating. The USA is attacking targets in Venezuela. On the surface, the conflict is about drugs, but the causes lie deeper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has carried out attacks on targets in Venezuela, further escalating the conflict.

Venezuela is ruled by an authoritarian regime and suffers from poverty, sanctions and a massive refugee crisis.

Oil, geopolitical alliances and domestic power issues play a central role. Show more

The USA has apparently attacked targets in Venezuela. The attack marks an escalation in the conflict. Since September, the US military had already attacked boats allegedly loaded with drugs several times in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Five things you should know about Venezuela:

Authoritarian governance

Venezuela has been ruled by the authoritarian left-wing politician Nicolás Maduro since 2013. Following his re-election last year, which was overshadowed by allegations of fraud, he was sworn in as president for a further term of office until 2031. International organizations and human rights activists accuse Maduro's government of repressing political dissidents, arbitrary arrests of government opponents, torture and violence. Despite massive protests against his government in some quarters, Maduro is firmly in the saddle - mainly because the military remains loyal to him.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for "her fight for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy". However, she only arrived in Oslo hours after the official award ceremony and a secret departure.

She had been in hiding for over a year as she was under investigation for treason, among other things. The public prosecutor's office had announced that Machado would be considered a fugitive if she left the country. Should she wish to return to Venezuela, she could face serious consequences such as arrest or an entry ban.

Largest oil reserves in the world

With an estimated 303 billion barrels (159 liters each), the South American country has the largest oil reserves in the world. These are mainly heavy oil, which can only be extracted and refined using special technology. Despite the enormous reserves, oil production is currently quite low at around one million barrels per day - 20 years ago, Venezuela was still producing almost three million barrels of oil per day. This is due to sanctions, mismanagement at the state energy company PDVSA and corruption. Since this year, the US oil giant Chevron has also been producing in Venezuela again.

In mid-December, the storming of a Venezuelan oil tanker by US soldiers marked a new level of escalation in the conflict. Washington justified the operation by claiming that the ship was part of an illegal oil transport network intended to support foreign terrorist organizations. Caracas spoke of an "act of international piracy" by the USA.

Bitter poverty

Despite rich natural resources such as oil, gold and rare earths, bitter poverty prevails in Venezuela. According to a report by the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance (OVF), 86 percent of households in the South American country live below the poverty line. According to the report, the average household income is 231 US dollars per month, while the food basket for a family is 391 dollars. Many families are dependent on remittances from their relatives abroad to make ends meet.

Refugee crisis

The massive economic crisis, as well as state repression and violence, have led to a massive wave of emigration from Venezuela. Many well-trained workers have also long since left the country. According to the United Nations, 7.9 million Venezuelans have now left their homeland - this corresponds to around a quarter of the total population. Most Venezuelans live in neighboring Latin American countries, but many also try their luck in the USA or Europe. This year, for the first time, most asylum seekers in the EU came from Venezuela.

USA opponents as allies

Maduro presents himself as an indomitable rebel in the backyard of the United States, fearlessly defying the US government. He has repeatedly railed against the "imperialism" of the "Yankees" and painted a picture of Venezuela as a model socialist state. He is supported by the left-wing governments in Cuba and Nicaragua. Cuban secret service agents, for example, are supposed to help keep the ordinary soldiers in line. Russia, China and Iran are also among Venezuela's allies.