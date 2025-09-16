US President Donald Trump (r.) is received by King Charles during his first state visit to the UK - in the background First Lady Melania Trump (l.) and Camilla. (June 3, 2019) Image: Keystone/Victoria Jones/Pool via AP

When US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Washington and flies to London, he leaves behind a shaken country.

The fatal shooting of right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk once again reveals the deep divisions in American society. During his state visit to the UK, the US President is also preoccupied with foreign policy issues, but not only.

Epstein affair

Trump has done a lot in recent weeks to keep the affair surrounding the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as far away from himself as possible - but the issue sticks to him like chewing gum. Epstein, a US multimillionaire who was well connected in the highest circles, ran an abuse ring that victimized dozens of young women and girls.

Epstein died in custody in New York in 2019. According to official reports, he took his own life. But this is doubted by conspiracy theorists. Trump also knew Epstein, but he vehemently denies having anything to do with the affair. The pressure on the president, including from within his own camp, to make all files on the case public is great. The Republican is accusing the Democrats of a campaign.

Trump is now drawn to Great Britain of all places - a place that brings back memories of Epstein. One of King Charles III's brothers, Prince Andrew, was often a guest of Epstein. One of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, accused him of having abused her several times when she was a minor. A lawsuit ended in a settlement. Queen Elizabeth II's second eldest son denied any wrongdoing, but nevertheless fell out of favor and was relieved of all royal duties.

And just a few days ago, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recalled his ambassador in Washington, Peter Mandelson, because of his friendship with Epstein. Starmer said that he had not realized how close their relationship was. "If I had known then what I know now, I would never have appointed him," said the Prime Minister.

Ukraine war

The intrusion of Russian drones into NATO territory has cast a large shadow over diplomatic attempts to work towards an end to the war of aggression against Ukraine. This topic is sure to come up at the planned meeting between Trump and Starmer. Trump had said about the first drone incident in Poland that it could have been a Russian mistake - an interpretation that other allies such as Poland vehemently disagreed with. During the election campaign, the Republican had emphasized that he could end the war. However, he has not yet succeeded in doing so.

The fact that Trump only wants to activate further US sanctions against Russia if all NATO states impose high tariffs on Chinese imports and stop buying Russian oil also led to resentment at the weekend.

Gaza war

In contrast to the US government, the British government has recently drastically changed its stance on Gaza. London is now criticizing the Israeli government much more clearly for its actions and is calling for humanitarian aid for the population in the Gaza Strip. In the event that Israel does not change course, the British government has announced the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Starmer is under pressure from the left wing of his parliamentary group and from the Labor base. Both are dissatisfied with the current course and want to see a tougher stance towards Israel. It is a tightrope walk for the Prime Minister, as he does not want to alienate either his party or the US President.

The differences in Israel policy between the USA and the UK recently became clear during Trump's visit to Scotland, when Starmer was much more critical. Depending on the current situation in the Middle East, there will once again be many questions for both heads of government.

Canada

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly called for Canada to become part of the USA. The US government forced the neighboring country into a trade conflict - Ottawa and Washington have been negotiating an agreement for months to unite economically and in terms of security policy - so far without results. Trump's problem in London: Charles III is also the King of Canada.

The country has retained the monarchy despite political independence. Charles is head of state and gave a speech from the throne in parliament in Ottawa just a few months ago. It is therefore not difficult to guess what the king thinks of Trump's comments on a "beloved 51st state". The Canadian government is also hoping for backing in its dispute with Washington.

It has been speculated that Charles is said to have pushed for the state visit to be delayed until Trump has finished dreaming up his annexation fantasies. In the internal dispute, Downing Street is said to have prevailed: Trump is coming.

Protests

"Stop Trump" - the name of the organizers of the expected large protests in London and Windsor actually says everything about the purpose of the demonstrations. Today, people want to take to the streets in Windsor - very close to the castle. Demonstrations are then to take place in London on Wednesday. The organizers are hoping for additional support as a reaction to the mass demonstration by the right-wing scene in London on Saturday. It is now even more important to demonstrate against Trump's state visit, said a spokesperson for the "Stop Trump Coalition".

Thousands of people took to the streets during Trump's first visit to the UK in 2019. Among other things, a giant balloon stylizing the US president as a baby was remembered. In preparation for the second state visit, the British and American authorities have coordinated a tight security concept. A number of roads are closed and overflight bans are in place.