The picture with the bunny hat and Superman backpack went around the world: five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was arrested by ICE officers on January 20, 2026 as he was walking home from daycare. Image: Keystone/Ali Daniels via AP

The actions of US immigration authorities ICE continue to drive many people onto the streets. For opponents of Trump's deportation policy, there was good news over the weekend.

A five-year-old taken into custody during an ICE operation and his father have been released.

A spokeswoman for the House of Representatives member, Katherine Schneider, said the father and son had returned to their home in the state of Minnesota together.

The child and his father had been taken to a facility in Texas after their capture in a Minneapolis suburb on January 20.

Footage of the boy surrounded by federal agents wearing a bunny cap and carrying a Spider-Man backpack had sparked outrage over the actions of immigration authorities under US President Donald Trump. Show more

The ICE immigration raids against migrants once again drove demonstrators onto the streets in many places in the USA at the weekend. A young boy who was taken into custody by ICE officers almost two weeks ago during an operation against his father was released following a judge's ruling. The case of the five-year-old had caused great outrage.

The boy is back at home in the state of Minnesota, said Democrat Joaquin Castro, a member of the House of Representatives, on the X platform on Sunday. The judge did not rule out the possibility of deportation at the end of proceedings in this specific case, but said that this would have to be resolved in a more orderly and humane way than the current one.

Adrian Conejo Arias (l.) and his son Liam after their release in San Antonio (Texas). (January 31, 2026) Image: Joaquin Castro via AP

Court criticizes "daily deportation quotas"

The court stated that the case had its origins in the government's "ill-conceived and incompetently implemented effort to meet daily deportation quotas - apparently even when this leads to the traumatization of children." According to earlier statements from the Department of Homeland Security, the operation had targeted the father, who is believed to be from Ecuador and illegally in the US. The operations and raids with officers, some of whom are masked, are part of the rigorous deportation policy of Donald Trump's US government.

In addition to the case of the five-year-old, the deaths of two US citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot dead by officers during protests against ICE action in Minneapolis in January, triggered a huge wave of outrage across the country. Demonstrations also took place in several major US cities on Friday and again over the weekend.

"We have eyes in our heads - Stop the lies - Abolish ICE!": Protesters form a giant banner against ICE on the beach in San Francisco. (January 31, 2026) Image: Keystone/Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen sings a surprise performance in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, US rock legend Bruce Springsteen (76, "Born in the U.S.A.") made a surprise appearance with his protest song about the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti. He sang "Streets of Minneapolis" during an event on Friday evening (local time) - a protest anthem against the controversial deportation raids. In the song, Springsteen refers to the officers as "King Trump's private army".

ICE raids in Minneapolis allowed to continue for the time being

There have been protests against the raids in Minneapolis for weeks. The US government had sent a particularly large number of forces to the city - against the wishes of the Democratically governed municipality and the US state of Minnesota. The city of Minneapolis initially failed in court at the weekend with its demand to stop the deportation raids. A judge at a federal court in Minnesota rejected an application for a temporary injunction. The reason given was that the plaintiffs had not sufficiently presented their arguments. The case itself continues in court, the judge only ruled on the application for a temporary injunction.

ICE weighs on negotiations over the end of the partial shutdown

The dispute over the immigration authorities' actions is also weighing on the negotiations over the US government's budget. Funding for several government departments and agencies expired on Saturday. The opposition Democrats had taken the protest against the ICE procedure to the US Parliament and are trying to force a rejection of the controversial methods via the budget. The Senate passed a compromise solution for follow-up funding at the last minute on Friday, but this did not prevent the partial shutdown.

Democrats want reforms at ICE: no masks and bodycams

The general expectation is that the blockade will be resolved quickly. The spending package also needs the green light from the House of Representatives. The partial shutdown of US government business is likely to continue until at least Tuesday. The chairman of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the intention is to secure budget funding by Tuesday. According to several US media outlets, it is uncertain whether enough Democrats will actually agree to the spending package to get government operations fully up and running again.

The Democrats have already succeeded in ensuring that Secretary Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security only receives two weeks of transitional funding for the time being. The Democrats want ICE officers to no longer be allowed to wear masks and body cameras when taking action against migrants.