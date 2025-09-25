A Paris court has sentenced France's ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison. The politician speaks of injustice and wants to defend himself. But this is not his first affair. An overview.

At least Nicolas Sarkozy was spared being led away in handcuffs. Nevertheless, he is already due to go to prison while the appeal is pending.

France's former president was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally financing his presidential election campaign in 2007.

A Paris court deemed it proven that the now 70-year-old had accepted money from Libya.

"This injustice is a scandal," said Nicolas Sarkozy in an initial reaction and spoke of "boundless hatred for him". He immediately announced an appeal.

According to the court's ruling, however, this does not protect him from having to start his prison sentence fairly soon - incidentally, it is not the first for the controversial politician.

An overview of the current trial and previous judicial scandals involving Nicolas Sarkozy:

What sentence was Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to in the Libya trial?

The court ordered provisional execution of the sentence in the Gaddafi money trial and issued an arrest warrant, although this does not take effect immediately. The date of arrest is to be set when a summons is issued.

The court wants to see him in prison as soon as possible, commented Nicolas Sarkozy. "If they absolutely want me to sleep in prison, I will sleep in prison, but with my head held high."

Freshly elected In 2007, French President Nicolas Sarkozy receives Libyan ruler al-Gaddafi with pomp at the Élysée Palace. (archive picture) Image: epa Maya Vidon/EPA/dpa

Overall, the verdict indicated that the court assumed that Sarkozy and other defendants had conspired to procure Libyan funds for the 2007 election campaign.

On the other hand, it seems that the judges were not convinced that the conservative politician himself was directly involved or that Libyan funds were actually used for his successful election campaign.

What was the case against Nicolas Sarkozy about?

The 70-year-old Sarkozy was found guilty of having accepted funds for his election campaign as part of a criminal organization in return for diplomatic favours from the government of the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi. However, the court acquitted him of the charges of bribery and illegal campaign financing.

Sarkozy was guilty because he had close associates and political supporters - "over whom he had influence and who acted on his behalf" - make inquiries with the Libyan authorities "in order to obtain or attempt to obtain financial support from Libya for campaign financing" in 2007, said presiding judge Nathalie Gavarino. The sentence was initially still pending.

The public prosecutor's office was convinced that Sarkozy had concluded a "corruption pact" with the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi. According to the prosecution, the main quid pro quo was to make the then internationally ostracized Libyan ruler respectable again. As soon as Sarkozy was elected president, he invited Gaddafi to Paris for a lavish state visit.

How did the Gaddafi money affair come to light?

The accusations against Nicolas Sarkozy had already become public in 2011, when a Libyan news agency and Gaddafi himself declared that the Libyan state had secretly poured millions of euros into Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

In 2012, the French news site Mediapart published a memo from the Libyan secret service that referred to a funding agreement worth 50 million euros.

Sarkozy described the document as a forgery and sued for defamation. The court ruled on Thursday that the document was probably indeed forged.

Why is the judgment against Sarkozy so special?

Nicolas Sarkozy is the first former French head of state to be found guilty of accepting election campaign money from abroad.

In addition to him, there were eleven other defendants, including former ministers. Two of these politicians, Claude Guéant and Brice Hortefeux, were also found guilty of belonging to a criminal organization.

Sarkozy stood as the verdict was read out. His wife, singer and model Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, was in the courtroom with him. His three adult sons were also present.

Another election campaign affair: event company Bygmalion 2012

During his unsuccessful presidential election campaign for a second term, in which he lost to his socialist challenger François Hollande in 2012, Sarkozy exceeded the legally permissible budget limit of 22.5 million euros by almost double.

The event company Bygmalion had concealed the volume with false invoices. Bygmalion charged part of the costs not to the candidate, but to his conservative party UMP (today: The Republicans) for fictitious transactions. This is why the case became known as the "Bygmalion affair".

Sarkozy denied the allegations. In February 2024, an appeals court sentenced Sarkozy to one year in prison, six months of which were suspended. In France, prison sentences of less than two years are usually served by wearing an electronic ankle bracelet. Sarkozy lodged an appeal. The highest court of appeal is due to rule on the case on October 8.

Sarkozy wanted to bribe a judge

When Nicolas Sarkozy was wiretapped on suspicion of illegal campaign financing in 2007, the judiciary received evidence of another criminal offense:

Sarkozy had tried to bribe a judge of the Court of Cassation to obtain information on a case against him. In return, he offered the judge the prospect of a post in Monaco.

Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for bribery and illegally influencing the judiciary. The highest court of appeal confirmed this in December 2024.

Sarkozy thus became the first French president to be sentenced for actions after his term of office. The electronic ankle bracelet was removed after three months in May 2025 for reasons of age.

Investigations discontinued

In the so-called Bettencourt affair, the proceedings were discontinued due to a lack of evidence. Sarkozy had faced accusations that he had exploited the weakness of L'Oréal billionaire Liliane Bettencourt, who suffered from dementia, to raise money for his 2007 election campaign.

