Tourists along the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux are having to leave their campsites and vacation accommodations in a hurry. The authorities are fighting the fire with a large-scale operation.

Here's what it's all about A severe wildfire on the French Atlantic coast has led to the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people.

Firefighters, the military, and firefighting aircraft are battling the flames, while locals are supporting the emergency responders and vacationers.

In Spain, however, the situation is easing: Several major wildfires there are now largely under control. Summary created with

Due to a wildfire that has been spreading since Wednesday, French authorities say they have now evacuated nearly 20,000 people—mostly tourists, but also locals—as a precautionary measure.

Numerous firefighting planes, long lines of fire trucks—including some from other parts of France—and military personnel are on the scene in the region, which is being ravaged by an apocalyptic fire with massive flames and billowing smoke right in the middle of peak season.

Alongside the large contingent of emergency responders, locals are spontaneously pitching in to show their solidarity, as reported by the local newspaper *Sud-Ouest*. They’re helping out the tourists and working nonstop to make sandwiches for the firefighters.

Cleared Campgrounds and Vacation Centers

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the village of Saumos in the popular vacation region—that evening and overnight, the prefect of Bordeaux, Sophie Brocas, ordered the evacuation of campgrounds and vacation resorts. At noon, another evacuation order was issued, affecting about 8,800 people. Hundreds of tourists from the campground in the town of Le Porge, for example, found emergency shelter in a hall in nearby Lège-Cap-Ferret.

“Le Porge is our heart,” Hannah and Katharina tell a reporter for the newspaper *Sud-Ouest*, having returned to the Atlantic coast with their husbands and children many years after traveling there as children. “The little ones were a bit scared at first, but they’re doing fine now. We hope to find our RV and continue our vacation.”

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"Hopefully no one gets hurt."

Jérémie, a restaurateur and resident of Lège, is offering his help to tourists. Standing next to him is Basile, who came from Lille in northern France to spend his vacation on the Atlantic coast: “Above all, I hope no one was hurt and that I’ll find my tent.”

Patricia and Bernard, a couple from Brest further north along the coast, had actually planned a three-day stopover in Le Porge in their RV on their way back from a trip to Corsica. “We had just parked the RV and extended the awning when we were told to leave the area,” Bernard told the newspaper reporter. “Even when we arrived, we could clearly see the fire along the detour routes.”

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The evacuation goes smoothly for them. They can park their RV in a parking lot in Lège and spend the night there.

There is, however, one piece of good news that the authorities keep emphasizing: so far, no one has been injured. The Gironde Department Prefecture emphasized that the security measures were taken as a precaution.

Long lines of vehicles heading toward Bordeaux

Many of the tourists are not very familiar with the region and need to be protected from suddenly finding themselves trapped between burning fields and blocked roads. In long lines of vehicles, many are leaving the huge peninsula—which is connected to the mainland at the other end only by a ferry—via the road toward Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, according to Prefect Brocas, weather conditions remain “unfavorable” for continuing to fight the fire, given the “unpredictable winds” expected throughout the day and the intense heat. According to the weather service Météo Media, temperatures of up to 34 degrees were expected in the region. By noon, the fire had spread to an area of 2,400 hectares, and emergency responders and locals are anxiously watching to see how the situation will unfold.

The fire department was busy keeping key roads open to ensure access for supplies. And on the Cap Ferret peninsula, where initially only the campground was evacuated, locals closed their shops and the beach was deserted, as reported by *Sud-Ouest*. As a precaution, emergency responders had practiced evacuating the peninsula from the sea last year—but this scenario is not currently being considered.

Forest Fire in Spain Successfully Contained

Fires continue to rage in many parts of Spain as well—but the news here is mostly positive: According to officials, the situation regarding the devastating wildfire in the province of Guadalajara, north of Madrid, continued to stabilize overnight.

The fire in the Sierra Norte, which has destroyed more than 32,000 hectares since July 16 and is one of the largest wildfires in the country’s recent history, is expected to be brought completely under control soon, officials said. However, numerous towns in the area remain evacuated for the time being.

A forest fire near Almorox in the province of Toledo, southwest of Madrid—which broke out on Wednesday, caused serious concern at times, and has so far engulfed nearly 1,000 hectares of forest and scrubland—is also being successfully contained. Officials said the spread of the flames has been largely halted.

At least 200 of the roughly 1,000 people who were evacuated were expected to return to their homes later today. According to Environment Minister Sara Aagesen, a total of five major wildfires were still active nationwide on Thursday morning.

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