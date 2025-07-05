Members of Task Force 1 deploy boats on the Guadalupe River after devastating flooding in Kerrville. Photo: Christopher Lee/The San Antonio Express-News via AP/dpa Keystone

Severe flooding has shaken Texas: at least 24 people have died and numerous children from a summer camp are still missing.

At least 24 people have died in the floods in Texas in the south of the USA, according to the authorities. Children from a summer camp are still missing.

According to Deputy Governor Dan Patrick, adults and children are among the dead. Some of the bodies were found in cars that had been washed away.

The governor of the state, Greg Abbott, declared a state of disaster for parts of Texas in order to mobilize additional resources. The search for missing people continues, he said. "We're not going to stop until we find everyone," Abbott said.

Popular area for summer camps

The area in Texas is popular for summer camps. In the USA, many use the long weekend with Independence Day on Friday for excursions.

Children from one Christian camp in particular went missing. The Christian summer camp for girls currently accommodated more than 750 children - around 20 of whom are missing.

US media spoke of a "devastating flash flood" at the camp. The nearby river had risen by more than 9 meters in 45 minutes, reports Fox News. Relatives posted photos of the missing on social media, appealing for help.

The deputy governor had previously emphasized that this did not necessarily mean they were lost - they could have climbed trees for safety. The situation is unclear, there is no electricity and no internet.

Since late Thursday evening, rainfall of 10 to 20 centimetres has fallen in the south and heart of Texas, in some areas even almost 40 centimetres. Numerous flash floods and flood warnings of the highest danger level were issued.

Residents in the surrounding area were asked to move to higher ground. Central contact points were created.