Saarland: Fleeing driver dies after police shootings - Gallery The dead end leads to a staircase. Image: dpa Numerous forces were at the scene on Easter Sunday to secure evidence. Image: dpa The car is parked between two police cars and is visibly damaged. Image: dpa A screen conceals the work at the scene. Image: dpa Saarland: Fleeing driver dies after police shootings - Gallery The dead end leads to a staircase. Image: dpa Numerous forces were at the scene on Easter Sunday to secure evidence. Image: dpa The car is parked between two police cars and is visibly damaged. Image: dpa A screen conceals the work at the scene. Image: dpa

A car chase in Germany ends with police gunfire: A 22-year-old is dead, a 19-year-old and a policewoman are injured. Many questions remain unanswered after the incident on Easter night in Saarbrücken.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old man was killed by police gunfire during a car chase in Saarbrücken.

In addition to the 22-year-old, there was a 23-year-old passenger and a 19-year-old in the car.

The police are now investigating how the fatal shots were fired. Show more

A young man was fatally injured by police gunfire during a car chase in Saarbrücken in Germany. The 22-year-old was at the wheel of the car being pursued, according to the public prosecutor's office. His 19-year-old passenger was injured.

Even on Easter Monday, many questions remained unanswered about the incident on Sunday night. According to previous findings, the chase began at around 1 a.m. after the car with three occupants evaded a police check.

The car is said to have turned around in a cul-de-sac. A police officer was injured in the process. "Subsequently, shots are said to have been fired at the pursuing vehicle, which fled again. The vehicle then allegedly came to a halt," the public prosecutor's office said. The policewoman was temporarily taken to hospital.

Two other people in the car

According to the authorities, there was a 23-year-old passenger and the 19-year-old in the car alongside the 22-year-old. The driver was fatally injured. The teenager, who was sitting in the back, was also injured and required medical treatment.

Tödliche Schüsse in Saarbrücken: Kamera filmte letzte Momente vor dem Drama https://t.co/KqhvmYINQJ #BreakingNews #Saarland — Breaking News Saarland (@BreakNewsSaar) April 5, 2026

The public prosecutor's office did not provide any information on Easter Monday either, for example on the question of how many shots were fired or the state of health of the 19-year-old. A spokesperson for the authority wrote that inquiries in this regard would be collected and answered in bundles, probably during the course of the day on Tuesday.

Police union calls for prudence

The Saarland chairman of the police union (GdP), Andreas Rinnert, warned against jumping to conclusions: "The death of a person in the course of a police operation is always tragic. In this context, we expressly call for prudence and appeal for people to refrain from jumping to conclusions and prejudging in both personal and digital contexts." There is the greatest possible interest "in a transparent processing of the incidents - without hatred, incitement and prejudgement".

Forensics set up visual protection

On Easter Sunday, numerous police officers were deployed in the narrow street where the pursued car had apparently come to a halt. Forensics and forensics were on site, a dpa photographer reported. The area around the cul-de-sac had been cordoned off and a screen had been erected. There is a staircase at the end of the cul-de-sac. A blue car was parked in the street, with a police vehicle in front of and behind it. A hole was visible in the windshield of the blue car. The window on the driver's side was broken.

Residents told the dpa photographer that they had heard the siren all night long. Anja, a local resident who only wanted to say her first name, also heard the operation during the night. "We were woken up by blue lights, the screeching of tires and we also heard the shots," she said. "It's a bit unnerving that there's a dead body right on our doorstep."

When are the police allowed to shoot?

The Saarland Police Act regulates when the police are allowed to shoot. Paragraph 57, section 1 states: "Firearms may only be used against persons to make them incapable of attacking or fleeing if the purpose cannot be achieved by using firearms against property." If a shot is "almost certainly" fatal, it is only permissible if it is the only means of averting a present danger to life or a serious injury.

"The use of firearms is virtually the last resort"

"There are relatively detailed regulations for the use of firearms in police law," said Tobias Singelnstein, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Law at Goethe University in Frankfurt. "The use of firearms is more or less the last resort. If nothing else works or has worked, only then may a firearm be used." Even then, the rule is to shoot at things first and then at people.

However, it is extremely difficult to shoot at a moving target at all, he said. During training, police officers are therefore taught to shoot at the largest area of the body, not arms or legs. A "normal police officer" cannot shoot with such precision. "If the car is moving, it's difficult for someone with normal skills."