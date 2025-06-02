An incident occurred on a British Airways flight between San Francisco and London last weekend. A flight attendant was arrested and suspended. sda

A British Airways flight attendant was found dancing and naked in the business class lavatory. The suspected drug intoxication has consequences.

There was an incident on a British Airways flight between San Francisco and London last weekend: a flight attendant disappeared during the meal service - and was found naked and dancing in the business class toilet a while later. The cabin manager was shocked when he discovered his colleague in this state after an intensive search, writes the "Sun".

To avoid further incidents, the flight attendant was taken to first class, dressed in pyjamas and restrained for the rest of the ten-and-a-half-hour flight. There were around 470 passengers on board the Airbus A380-800.

The incident is attributed to the consumption of drugs. After landing at London Heathrow Airport, the police were informed and arrested the man. He received medical assistance and was taken off the plane in a wheelchair. The flight attendant was suspended while the investigation continues.

The remaining crew members had to work the entire flight without breaks to make up for the absence. One crew member commented: "It's not only a dangerous action, but also a crazy way to end a flight attendant's career."