Two people died in the collision on the runway at LaGuardia Airport. Ryan Murphy/AP/dpa

A flight attendant's seat was thrown over 100 meters in an airplane accident in New York. The safety device held - the woman survived.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you An airplane collided with a fire truck on a runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

A flight attendant and her seat were catapulted 100 meters through the air on impact.

She survived and was found still strapped into her seat by emergency services.

The woman had to be taken to hospital. A total of 41 people were injured, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane died. Show more

It is a classic case of the proverbial luck in misfortune: when a landing plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, a flight attendant was thrown more than 100 meters through the air in her seat.

Miraculously, the woman survived - when rescuers reached her, she was still strapped into her seat. The flight attendant, a Canadian named Solange Tremblay, broke her leg and suffered several bone fractures.

41 injured and two dead

Her daughter spoke on Canadian television of a "complete miracle" and the work of a "guardian angel": "It could have turned out so much worse."

Tremblay and nine other people were transported to hospital as a result of the collision. A total of 41 people were reported injured. The pilot and co-pilot of the plane died in the accident.

As recorded in radio messages at the time of the accident, a vehicle had been given permission to cross the runway. Attempts to recall it failed.

Air traffic suspended

The fire truck involved in the accident was on its way to another aircraft. The emergency services were there to investigate a strange smell that had suddenly appeared.

The aircraft involved in the accident belonged to the airline Jazz Aviation, which operates short flights for Air Canada. At the time of the accident, 72 passengers and a crew of four were on board the aircraft.

After the accident, operations at the airport were suspended. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced an investigation into the incident.