Flixbus brings back line 666. Wikimedia Commons

For years, it was the subject of discussion, protests and headlines: the Polish bus route 666. Because religious groups criticized the connection to the seaside resort of Hel as "satanic", the number disappeared a few years ago. Now the legendary route is making a surprise return.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bus route 666 to the Polish resort of Hel is being reintroduced.

Religious groups had criticized the route for years and had it renumbered.

Now the operator is deliberately using the eye-catching number as a marketing tool. Show more

In Poland, one of Europe's best-known bus routes is making a comeback. The long-distance bus provider Flixbus is reintroducing the number 666 on a new route to the Baltic town of Hel.

The route connects Krakow with the Hel peninsula and passes through Warsaw, among other places. The combination of the number 666 and the place name made the route famous far beyond the country's borders years ago.

Dispute over the "number of the beast"

The original route was operated by a regional bus company for a long time. However, conservative religious circles objected to the number.

In Christian tradition, 666 is regarded as the "number of the beast", which is mentioned in the Book of Revelation. At the same time, for English-speaking people, the name Hel is strongly reminiscent of the word "hell".

Critics therefore accused the operator of spreading satanic symbolism. After years of complaints, the company finally gave in and changed the line number 2023 from 666 to 669.

Marketing instead of a ride to hell

Now the famous number is back. FlixBus makes no secret of the fact that the choice was deliberate.

According to the company, the eye-catching number is intended to increase the visibility of the vacation connection. In fact, the route has repeatedly made international headlines in the past and was targeted by tourists.

Hel is a popular vacation destination

The town of Hel is located at the tip of an approximately 35-kilometer-long headland on the Polish Baltic Sea coast. The region is known for its sandy beaches, historic buildings and a seal sanctuary.

For many tourists, the combination of vacation resort and legendary bus number will once again provide an additional photo motif.

What once began as a religious dispute has long since developed into one of Poland's most unusual tourist attractions.