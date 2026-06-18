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Dramatic scenes Torrential rains flood a city in Andalusia within minutes

Adrian Kammer

18.6.2026

A violent storm has caused chaotic scenes in the southern Spanish city of Jaén. Videos on social media show the streets turning into raging torrents.

18.06.2026, 16:20

The cause was an exceptionally severe thunderstorm that swept through the provincial capital on Tuesday evening. According to the Spanish weather service, between 25 and 50 liters of rain per square meter fell in just about 20 minutes.

The consequences were significant: basements, stores, and parking garages were flooded, sewer systems were overwhelmed, and power went out in parts of the city. Emergency responders recorded more than 100 incidents. According to current reports, no one was injured.

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