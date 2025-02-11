Crowd for a picture of Florence Cathedral: Large crowd of tourists in Piazzale Michelangelo. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

The capital of Tuscany is one of Italy's most visited cities. Disadvantage: It is almost impossible to find a rental apartment. This is set to change again - starting with a ban on keyboxes.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Florence - one of Italy's most visited cities - key boxes for checking into vacation apartments are now banned.

The aim is to prevent more rental apartments in Florence from falling victim to mass tourism.

In the historic center with its many museums, it is now almost impossible to find an affordable apartment.

Many owners prefer to rent for a few days via internet portals such as Airbnb because this generates higher income.

The ban comes into force with immediate effect.

Violators will have to pay a fine of up to 400 euros Show more

In Florence - one of Italy's most visited cities - key boxes for checking into vacation apartments are now banned. The municipal council of the city of 360,000 inhabitants in Tuscany passed a new regulation by a large majority this evening.

The aim is to prevent more rental apartments in Florence falling victim to mass tourism. In the historic center with its many museums, it is now almost impossible to find an affordable apartment. Many owners prefer to rent for a few days via internet portals such as Airbnb because this generates higher income.

Up to 400 euro fine

The ban comes into force with immediate effect. However, owners of vacation rentals have ten days to remove the key boxes. They will then be fined up to 400 euros if a key box is still hanging near the apartment door. The municipal police are responsible for checks.

In recent years, key boxes have also become popular in many other countries for short-term rentals. The principle is simple: overnight guests are sent a code by the owner before they arrive, which they can use to open the combination lock and remove the keys. When they leave, they put the keys back in.

Other cities want to follow suit

Italy is already taking action against such boxes. It is now a national requirement that owners and holidaymakers must meet even for short-term rentals. However, there has not yet been a formal ban on keyboxes everywhere.

Several other Italian cities are considering following Florence's example. In Rome, Venice and elsewhere, combination locks are frequently taped shut by activists.

The left-wing mayor of Florence, Sara Funaro, called the decision the "beginning of a path of attention for more quality of life, decency and security".

According to earlier figures from the city administration, more than 4.5 million tourists visit the capital of Tuscany every year. Many stay for several days to visit the many sights such as the cathedral or the world-famous Uffizi Gallery. The historic center is home to 60,000 people.