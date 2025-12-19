Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President J. D. Vance, is the first non-white second lady of the USA. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

She has been close to power for almost a year, but Second Lady Usha Vance remains a figure in the mist. Her political stance, her role in her marriage to US Vice President J. D. Vance and her closeness to Trumpism are a mystery.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Usha Vance remains publicly reticent nearly a year after her husband J.D. Vance became U.S. vice president. Her political beliefs are largely unknown.

Despite her background and former closeness to progressive circles, she is now part of the inner Trump circle.

In her role as Second Lady, she has given up her profession as a lawyer. She maintains a pragmatic working relationship with First Lady Melania Trump. Show more

Donald Trump has been US President again for almost a year. With him, Vice President J. D. Vance moved into the center of power in Washington - and his wife Usha Vance into the role of Second Lady. This raised a question that the public has been grappling with ever since: Who is this woman?

Usha Vance never liked to let anyone look at her cards. She appeared reserved in public appearances, remained controlled in interviews and revealed little about herself or her political convictions. And even almost a year after her husband took office, much about her remains unclear.

The first big puzzle: Usha Vance often seems like a stranger in the political world in which her husband operates. How is it that the daughter of Indian immigrants, who was registered as a Democrat until 2014, worked as a lawyer for a progressive law firm before Vance's candidacy and, according to rumors, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, now supports the Trump administration?

Her background and beliefs contrast with the white, Christian norm in the Trump camp. Usha Vance is the first person of color in the role of Second Lady. She is therefore regularly racially attacked from within her own political camp - and then not even properly defended by her husband.

For example, when far-right activist Nick Fuentes asked in July 2024, before the election, how someone "with a non-white wife, an Indian wife and a child named Vivek could support white identity", J.D. Vance simply replied: "She's not a white person, but I just love her."

This October, at an event hosted by the Turning Point USA organization, Vance said he wished his wife, who is Hindu, would convert to Christianity. He hopes that "she will eventually be moved by the same things that moved me in the church".

Vance: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel. And I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. If she does not, then god says everybody has free will and so that does not… pic.twitter.com/IVVJfMFhKT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025

It is unclear what political beliefs Usha Vance actually holds today. She has hardly taken any public positions that go beyond her role as Second Lady since her husband's election victory. Nevertheless, there are indications that she is at least close to conservative positions: in the past, she has worked for conservative judges Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, among others.

"A mother of three who washes a lot of dishes"

As Usha Vance hardly ever speaks out politically, the public eye is focused all the more on another level: the private sphere. The second riddle is: What is the state of Usha and J. D. Vance's marriage?

They have been married since 2014 and met at Yale University. They now have three children. However, there has been speculation about the state of their marriage for some time.

This speculation was fueled by a moment at the Turning Point USA event in October - the event at which Vance also commented on his wife's religion. There, he embraced Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered far-right influencer Charlie Kirk, and placed his hand on her hip. Kirk had previously said: "No one will replace my husband. But I do see some similarities between my husband and J.D."

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event in October. Image: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Several public appearances by Usha Vance followed, during which she did not wear a wedding ring. A spokesperson later tried to reassure her: There was nothing behind it. Usha is simply "a mother of three small children who washes a lot of dishes, bathes often and sometimes forgets her ring". In an interview with "USA Today", Usha Vance herself said that she and her husband find it amusing that there is so much speculation about their marriage.

The "truth plates" in the background

The third mystery concerns her role. One thing is clear: Usha Vance is Second Lady. But unlike her predecessors - Karen Pence and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who both continued to work outside the White House - she gave up her job as a lawyer.

Since then, she has been supporting her husband full-time, including co-writing speeches for him. At the same time, she tries to give her children as normal a childhood as possible, as she told "USA Today".

Usha Vance describes her own role as a "truth teller". "He takes everything I say very seriously and with great respect. And that feeds into the way he thinks about things," she said about her husband in an interview with Fox News.

Of course, public appearances are also part of her work as Second Lady. From time to time, she can also be seen alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

"We are different people"

Relations between the First and Second Lady are not always easy. They often travel together and appear together. It can be awkward if you don't get along.

The relationship between Karen Pence and Melania Trump is said to have been rather distant. A CNN reporter reported, for example, that Pence did not sit in the First Lady's cabin on an airplane during a trip together, but with the staff.

The relationship between Usha Vance and Melania Trump appears to be less strained. In an interview with "USA Today", Vance said of the First Lady: "We get on really well."

She said she enjoyed traveling with her and talking about her interests and hobbies. "We're different people, but different people who like to talk to each other," she said.

A pragmatic working relationship. This fits in with a public role that Usha Vance fills just as pragmatically - by leaving many questions unanswered. Her political stance, her private life and her role on the side of power remain shrouded in mystery.

