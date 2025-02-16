A teenager (14) was stabbed to death in Villach on Saturday. KEYSTONE

A knife attack in Villach, Austria, ended fatally for a 14-year-old. A food courier who happened to be passing the scene of the crime stopped the attacker with his car and possibly prevented more victims.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old Syrian kills a 14-year-old in Villach and injures six other people.

Food courier Alaaeddin Alhalabi stops the perpetrator in his car.

Politicians call for consequences, but warn against blanket judgments. Show more

In Villach, a town in the south of Austria, there was a fatal knife attack on Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old man attacked passers-by with a knife, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring at least six other people.

More bloodshed was prevented by the courageous intervention of a food courier. Alaaeddin Alhalabi, a 42-year-old Syrian, was on his way with his delivery when he noticed the dramatic scene: two people covered in blood and a man with a knife.

Without hesitation, he hit the attacker with his car and stopped him. However, his courageous act was initially misunderstood by the bystanders.

"Acted immediately"

"I didn't think about it, I acted immediately," Alhalabi later told the news portal "5 Minuten". Many passers-by initially mistook him for the perpetrator because they thought he was deliberately driving his vehicle at people. To avoid any misunderstandings, he briefly withdrew.

Shortly afterwards, the police were able to arrest the injured attacker. According to initial findings, the 23-year-old was not previously known to the police. He was carrying an asylum card and is said to have a residence permit in Austria.

Alhalabi, who has lived in Villach with his family for nine years, explained how much he appreciates the city: "Villach has given me a lot, I love living here." His courageous intervention was also highlighted at a subsequent police press conference. Police spokesman Rainer Dionisio spoke of a "heroic act" that had prevented worse.

The act also triggered political reactions. Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) called for tough consequences: "Anyone who lives in Austria must respect our laws and values. Anyone who violates them must be punished, imprisoned and deported." At the same time, however, he warned against generalizations: "This terrible act must not lead to sweeping condemnations."