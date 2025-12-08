Confusing or not? Shortly before an important round of negotiations, Foodwatch goes public with an expert opinion. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone/dpa/Marijan Murat

Foodwatch considers the planned EU ban on terms such as "veggie burger" to be unlawful. The organization goes public with an expert opinion shortly before an important round of negotiations.

However, according to an expert opinion commissioned by the consumer protection organization Foodwatch, the ban on names such as "veggie burger" or "tofu sausage" being discussed at EU level would be illegal in its planned form.

The ECJ has ruled that member states may not ban product names without first specifying which names are to be used instead Show more

The ECJ has ruled that member states may not ban product names without first specifying which names are to be used instead. In addition to the ECJ ruling from October 2024, the report also refers to the EU Food Information Regulation.

Foodwatch: Ban would be "nonsensical" and "unlawful"

"An EU ban on 'tofu sausages' or 'seitan schnitzel' is not only nonsensical, but also unlawful," says Foodwatch Managing Director Chris Methmann. Federal Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer (CSU) must stop the project in Brussels. Rainer had already spoken out against the ban in the past.

The legal opinion also states that the amendment to EU law demanded by the French EPP MEPs is unclear and incomprehensible. Among other things, terms such as "sausage" and "schnitzel" should be "reserved exclusively for the edible parts of animals" according to the requested legal amendment. A schnitzel with breadcrumbs should therefore not be called a schnitzel, according to the report.

Majority of German MPs against ban

The center-right EPP alliance, which also includes the CDU and CSU, had tabled the proposal in the EU Parliament. With a few exceptions, German MEPs voted against a ban - but there was still a sufficient majority. The amendment is justified by the need to protect consumers and farmers.

On Wednesday, negotiations on the planned ban will enter what could be the final round. A majority of EU member states would also have to agree to the ban for the regulations to come into force.