US actress Eva Longoria feels privileged over other Americans after the recent US elections. Bild: dpa

Following the re-election of Donald Trump, Eva Longoria is concerned about the future of the USA and emphasizes her privilege at being able to leave the country. She regrets the people who have to stay in the USA.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actress Eva Longoria is shocked by Donald Trump's re-election as president.

Longoria fears that the USA could become a scary place.

The actress is thrilled that she can leave the USA. Show more

Following the recent presidential election in the USA, US actress Eva Longoria has expressed her relief at being able to leave the country. In an interview with the magazine "Marie Claire", the 49-year-old explained: "I'm privileged. I can escape and go anywhere. Most Americans are not so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my fear and sadness is theirs."

Eva Longoria — who stumped for Kamala Harris — reveals she moved her family out of ‘dystopian’ US https://t.co/la4TQVQsjl pic.twitter.com/IZRe605jOB — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2024

Longoria and her husband José Bastón have been living between Mexico and Spain with their son for several years, as "Marie Claire" reports. The re-election of Donald Trump as President of the USA shocked Longoria. She had previously actively campaigned for the Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. Longoria expressed her horror that "a convicted criminal who spreads so much hatred can hold the highest office". She fears that the USA could become a scary place if Trump implements his election promises.

Longoria's campaigning for Kamala Harris was intense, and she used her platform to point out the importance of the election. Her recent comments reflect the disappointment and concern of many who had hoped for political change. The actress emphasized that her thoughts are with the people who have to stay in the US and live with the consequences of political decisions.

dpa